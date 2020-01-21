Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 21/01/2020

Beyonce & Sony/ATV Music Publishing Sign Global Agreement

Beyonce & Sony/ATV Music Publishing Sign Global Agreement

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts / Sony/ATV) Beyoncé and Sony/ATV Music Publishing today announced a global agreement covering the music icon's entire song catalog, including seminal hits from her start with Destiny's Child, through her unparalleled collection of solo works written throughout her career.
"I am excited for what's to come with my continued partnership with Jon Platt in his new leadership role at Sony/ATV," said Beyoncé. "Jon's the executive who understands the creative mindset and continues to be both an advocate and protector. It has been an honor working with Jon from the start of my career."

Sony/ATV Chairman and CEO Jon Platt said: "Beyond all of her well-deserved accolades and accomplishments, Beyoncé is simply one of the most driven and impactful talents I know. I've had the privilege of making incredible music with her throughout her career and she continues to set the bar for creative expression in all forms. Beyoncé inspires generations with her songs and I am honored to reunite with her at Sony/ATV."

Beyoncé is the most critically-acclaimed music artist of her generation. With a fearless focus on feminism, advocacy and empowerment, Beyoncé has revolutionized the global entertainment industry with singular, culture-shifting albums such as Lemonade and Homecoming. In 2013, with the surprise release of her eponymous visual album, Beyoncé disrupted the music industry's standard, ultimately impacting the timing of album releases from Tuesdays to Fridays.

Her many career highlights include 23 Grammy Awards, 22 Billboard No. 1 hits, 26 MTV Video Music Awards and 9 American Music Awards, a Peabody Award, among countless prestigious honors. Additionally, Beyoncé stands as the most-awarded artist at the BET Awards and Soul Train Music Awards. Celebrated for her inventive approach to live performance and video, she has also made an indelible impact beyond music to include fashion, film, entrepreneurship and the world of philanthropy.

With a prolific output of songs spanning nearly two decades, Beyoncé consistently dominates the world's music charts, making her one of the best-selling music artists of all time with more than 100 million records sold. She has written or co-written major hits across multiple genres that include No. 1 songs such as Crazy In Love (ft. JAY-Z), Irreplaceable, Independent Women and Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It), as well as Top 10 hits Baby Boy, Formation and Survivor, among many others.

Throughout her career, she has recorded with superstar artists including Ed Sheeran, Drake, Lady Gaga, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliott and Kendrick Lamar, to name a few. In addition, Beyoncé became the first African-American woman and the second woman ever to take home the ASCAP Pop 'Songwriter of the Year' Award for her work with Destiny's Child.






Most read news of the week
Nathalie Joachim Releases New Music Video From Fanm D'Ayiti, Nominated For Best World Music Album At 2020 Grammys
Multi-Grammy Winning Artist And Philanthropist Jason Mraz Honored With The Music For Life Award At The 2020 NAMM Show
Powerhouse Country Music Group Little Big Town Releases Ninth Studio Album "Nightfall"
DJ Matoma & Petey Share 'Keep It Simple' Music Video
Mariah Carey, Annie Lennox, Pharrell & More Among 2020 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Inductees
Green Day Unleashes New Single 'Oh Yeah!'
Devilskin Release Official Music Video For "Corrode; " New Album, 'red,' Out April 3, 2020!
Mac Miller's Final Album "Circles" Is Out Now
Electronic Producer Aust Shares 'The Hive' Video!
Jonah Mutono Shares Uganda-Shot Music Video For "Circulation"
The Surge 2 Original Soundtrack Now Available
Jonas Brothers Releases New Single "What A Man Gotta Do"
Montreal Based Country/Americana Singer Gerry Gareau Releases New EP 'Feet Off The Brakes'
Bombay Bicycle Club Release New Album, Everything Else Has Gone Wrong
Sons Of Apollo - The New Studio Album 'MMXX' Out Now!




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0319800 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0084547996520996 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how