Get Your Vibrators For Valentines Day As The Vibrators Will Release "Live In NYC (At The Bowery Electric)" On February 14, 2020

www.dekoentertainment.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Legendary Punk Rock pioneers The Vibrators are ready to release an electrifying set recorded Live in NYC at the Bowery Electric during the bands 2019 North American Tour.Headed up by founding member John 'Eddie 'Edwards and long time collaborators Nigel Bennett (The Members) and Pete Honkamaki (UK Subs). The Vibrators have delivered a energetic, non auto tuned, non corrected guitars, set of pure Punk Rock as it was intended, live and raw that Includes all of the fan favorites like " Baby Baby ", "London Girls", "Automatic Lover", "Disco In Mosco" and plenty more.Eddie states, "The show at the Bowery Electric (just down from the old CBGB's) is always a highlight of our USA tour so when Bob Ardrey suggested recording it for a live album we jumped at the chance. The recording was mixed from the live tape and with no overdubs added afterwards. A true live album. It was a fabulous show and apart from the obvious need to edit out some talk, what you hear is what you got. A great sound system and helpful crew means a great show provided you have one other essential ingredient! A great audience !!! You certainly get that in New York so thanks to them for making a fun night and a dynamic album. Cheers to one and all!!"There are limited edition T-SHIRT/CD bundles (while supplies last), which can be ordered via this link: https://www.merchbucket.com/collections/the-vibratorsProduct Includes:- One (1) The Vibrators - Live in NYC CD- One (1) The Vibrators - Live in NYC Shirt- Exclusive Early Download of "Automatic Lover" before anyone else.With a career lasting over forty years, original vocalist/guitarist Ian "Knox" Carnochan, bassist Pat Collier, guitarist John Ellis (Peter Gabriel) and drummer Eddie originally formed The Vibrators in February 1976, and their first gig was supporting The Strangers at Hornsey Art College in North London. They supported The Sex Pistols at the 100 CLUB and were one of the bands playing at the now legendary 100 CLUB PUNK ROCK FESTIVAL.Early in 1977 the band supported Iggy Pop (with David Bowie on keyboards) on a UK tour, and released the classic " Baby Baby " single, followed by their first album "Pure Mania" on Epic Records which spent five weeks in the UK Top 75, peaking at number 49. A second single from the album - but a live version - "London Girls", came out in the summer of 1977, followed by "Automatic Lover" (March 1978), which not only reached number 35 in the charts but also got the band on TOP OF THE POPS.The Vibrators will be touring the UK and Europe in the Spring and plan on returning for another U.S. tour in the fall 2020."Live in NYC" Tracklist:1. London Girls2. Automatic Lover3. Amphetamine blue4. Hunting For You5. Whips And Furs6. Troops Of Tomorrow7. Brand New Cadillac8. U2389. Strangers Never (Friends Forever)10. The Sound Of The Suburbs11. Loose Change12. 24 Hour People13. She's The One You Need14. Baby Baby15. Judy Says16. Disco In Mosco17. Pure Mania18. Bad Time19. Wrecked On Youwww.thevibrators.comwww.dekoentertainment.com



