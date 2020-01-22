35th Anniversary Stellar Gospel Music Awards Nominations Announced

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Central City Productions today announced the Stellar
Award nominees in 28 categories for the milestone 35th Annual Stellar
Gospel Music
Awards taping on Friday, March 27 at the Las Vegas
Orleans Arena. The Stellar
Awards recognizes the year's best performances in the genre, honors Gospel music icons and acknowledges the accomplishments of individuals instrumental in advocating for the industry. Gospel music's most epic celebration is co-hosted for the first time by rising Gospel superstars and Stellar
Award winners Koryn Hawthorne
and Jonathan McReynolds.
Don Jackson, Founder of the Stellar
Awards and Chairman of Central City Productions, Inc. commented, "I am elated to celebrate this landmark 35th year of the Stellar
Gospel Music
Awards. Our flagship show is now one of the longest-running nationally televised African American awards programs in history. We are proud to honor Gospel music artists and industry professionals for their priceless contributions to Gospel music. We look forward to another spectacular weekend of family-friendly entertainment in Las Vegas."
In addition to celebrating the year's best album releases, Jackson will bestow special honors upon Gospel greats who have elevated the genre. This year's James
Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award will honor none other than the iconic Clark Sisters -- Karen
Clark Sheard, Dorinda Clark Cole, Twinkie Clark and Jacky Clark Chisholm -- who hold a collective fifteen Stellar
Awards, in addition to the Thomas
Dorsey Most Notable Achievement Award (2007). Additional special honorees will be named at a later date.
Veteran Gospel collective Donald Lawrence
Presents The Tri-City Singers leads the field of nominees this year with nine nominations. The powerhouse choir and its leader earned recognition this year for its work on the album "Goshen" (RCA Inspiration) in the key categories of Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Choir of the Year, Producer of the Year, Contemporary Male Vocalist of the Year, Contemporary Album of the Year, Urban/Inspirational Single or Performance of the Year, and Contemporary Choir of the Year.
With eight nominations, Gospel icon and Stellar
Awards Host emeritus Kirk Franklin
is being recognized by the voting body for excellence in the categories of Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year, Producer of the Year, Contemporary Male Vocalist of the Year, Contemporary Album of the Year, and Urban/Inspirational Single or Performance of the Year for his work on "Long Live Love
" (Fo Yo Soul/RCA/RCA Inspiration). Tasha Cobbs
Leonard continues to bless audiences with her gift and is rewarded this year with eight nominations for her work on "Heart. Passion. Pursuit. Live at Passion
City Church" (Motown Gospel), including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Albertina Walker Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year, Contemporary Female Vocalist of the Year, Contemporary Album of the Year, and Praise and Worship Album of the Year. She is also nominated for Producer of the Year for her work on William Murphy's "Settle Here" (RCA Inspiration) project.
Receiving seven nominations this year, JJ Hairston continues the praise party with his project "Miracle Worker
" (JamesTown Music/Entertainment One), recognized in the categories of Artist of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year, Choir of the Year, Contemporary Album of the Year, Contemporary Choir of the Year and Praise and Worship Album of the Year.
Choirs continue to inspire Gospel audiences and raise the roof with songs of praise, and this year Bishop Paul S. Morton
& The Full Gospel Ministry of Worship ("A Month of Sundays"; Tehillah/Integrity Music/Tyscot) and John P. Kee ("I Made It Out"; Entertainment One) receive six and five nominations respectively, going head-to-head in the categories of Choir of the Year, Traditional Choir of the Year, Traditional Male Vocalist of the Year and Traditional Album of the Year.
Representing traditional, contemporary and urban music genres on the Gospel spectrum, Kurt Carr & The Kurt Carr Singers, William Murphy and Pastor Mike Jr. are blessed with four nominations each. Carr's recognition comes from his work on "Bless Somebody Else" (RCA Inspiration), which earned nods for Duo/Chorus Group of the Year, Traditional Duo/Chorus Group of the Year, Traditional Male Vocalist of the Year and Traditional Album of the Year. Murphy's "Settle Here" (RCA Inspiration) generated praise in the categories of Male Vocalist of the Year, Producer of the Year, Contemporary Male Vocalist of the Year and Praise and Worship Album of the Year. Bringing hip hop flavor to the Gospel space, Pastor Mike Jr.'s debut album "Live Free" (Black Smoke Worldwide) received nominations for Song of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Urban/Inspirational Single or Performance of the Year and Rap/Hip Hop Gospel Album of the Year.
Other artists earning multiple Stellar
nominations include: The Walls
Group, Todd Dulaney, Maranda Curtis, Fresh
Start Worship, Le'Andria Johnson, Jekalyn Carr and Jerard & Jovaun.
The Stellar
Awards show taping will return to The Orleans Arena
in Las Vegas
on Friday, March 27, 2020 and is open to the public, with ticket prices ranging from $50 - $200 at www.ticketmaster.com . The week's activities begin with the Stellar
Gospel Radio
Awards & Showcase, held on Thursday, March 26, honoring top radio stations and announcers serving urban Gospel music audiences, followed by the 2020 Stellar
Gospel Music
Awards Pre-Show to showcase non-televised award winners. Public tickets for each event go on sale Saturday, February 1 and can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com .
SUMMARY OF 2020 STELLAR AWARDS TOP NOMINEES
Donald Lawrence
Presents the Tri-City Singers - 9 Nominations
Kirk Franklin
- 8 Nominations
Tasha Cobbs
Leonard - 8 Nominations
JJ Hairston - 7 Nominations
Bishop Paul S. Morton- 6 Nominations
John P. Kee- 5 Nominations
Kurt Carr & The Kurt Carr Singers- 4 Nominations
William Murphy- 4 Nominations
Pastor Mike, Jr. - 4 Nominations
Maranda Curtis - 3 Nominations
Fresh
Start Worship - 3 Nominations
35th Annual Stellar
Gospel Music
Award Nominees:
Category #1 - ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Donald Lawrence
presents the Tri-City Singers; Goshen; RCA Inspiration
- JJ Hairston; Miracle Worker; JamesTown Music
/ Entertainment One
- Kirk Franklin; Long Live Love; Fo Yo Soul/ RCA/ RCA Inspiration
- Tasha Cobbs
Leonard; Heart. Passion. Pursuit. (Live at Passion
City Church); Motown Gospel
Category #2 - SONG OF THE YEAR
- Big; Michael McClure, Curtiss Glenn
& Rodeny Turner; Black
Smoke Worldwide
- Deliver Me (This Is My Exodus); Donald Lawrence, William Stokes, Marshon Lewis, Robert Woolridge & Desmond Davis; RCA Inspiration
- Love Theory; Kirk Franklin; Fo Yo Soul/ RCA/ RCA Inspiration
- This Is A Move (Live); Tasha Cobbs
Leonard, Tony Brown, Brandon
Lake, & Nate Moore; Motown Gospel
Category #3 - MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- JJ Hairston; Miracle Worker; JamesTown Music
/ Entertainment One
- Kirk Franklin; Long Live Love; Fo Yo Soul/ RCA/ RCA Inspiration
- Todd Dulaney; To Africa With Love; Entertainment One
- William Murphy; Settle Here; RCA Inspiration
CATEGORY #4 - ALBERTINA WALKER FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Jekalyn Carr, I See Miracles, Lunjeal Music
Group
- Le'Andria Johnson; Goshen; RCA Inspiration
- Maranda Curtis, I'm All In, Red Alliance Media/Fair Trade
- Tasha Cobbs
Leonard; Heart. Passion. Pursuit. (Live at Passion
City Church); Motown Gospel
CATEGORY #5 - DUO/CHORUS GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Fresh
Start Worship; Have it All; Fresh
Start Worship / Marquis Boone Enterprises
- Kurt Carr & The Kurt Carr Singers; Bless Somebody Else; Kurt Carr Gospel / RCA Inspiration
- The Group Fire; Again; Jet Records North/East
- The Walls
Group, Friend in Me, Wall2Wall Entertainment/My Block Records
CATEGORY #6 - NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Fresh
Start Worship; Have it All; Fresh
Start Worship / Marquis Boone Enterprises
- Jerard & Jovaun; What A Beautiful Name; Motown Gospel
- Kim Person; The Journey; KLP Enterprises, LLC
- Pastor Mike Jr.; Live Free; Black
Smoke Worldwide
CATEGORY #7 - ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- Goshen; Donald Lawrence
presents the Tri-City Singers; RCA Inspiration
- Miracle Worker; JJ Hairston; JamesTown Music
/ Entertainment One
- Long Live Love; Kirk Franklin; Fo Yo Soul/ RCA/ RCA Inspiration
- Heart. Passion. Pursuit. (Live at Passion
City Church); Tasha Cobbs
Leonard; Motown Gospel
CATEGORY #8 - CHOIR OF THE YEAR
- Bishop Paul S. Morton
& The Full Gospel Ministry of Worship; A Month of Sundays; Tehillah/Integrity Music/Tyscot
- Donald Lawrence
presents the Tri-City Singers; Goshen; RCA Inspiration
- JJ Hairston; Miracle Worker; JamesTown Music
/ Entertainment One
- John P. Kee; I Made It Out; Entertainment One
CATEGORY #9 - PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
- Donald Lawrence, Phil Thornton, Sir the Baptist, Troy Taylor for Songbook, & Greg Peterca; Goshen; RCA Inspiration
- John P. Kee; I Made It Out; Entertainment One
- Kirk Franklin, Ronald Hill & Phil Thornton; Long Live Love; Fo Yo Soul/ RCA/ RCA Inspiration
- Tasha Cobbs
Leonard, Kenneth Leonard, William Murphy & Phil Thornton; Settle Here; RCA Inspiration
CATEGORY #10 - CONTEMPORARY DUO/CHORUS GROUP OF THE YEAR
- Fresh
Start Worship; Have it All; Fresh
Start Worship / Marquis Boone Enterprises
- Jerard & Jovaun; What A Beautiful Name; Motown Gospel
- The Group Fire; Again; Jet Records North/East
- The Walls
Group, Friend in Me, Wall2Wall Entertainment/My Block Records
CATEGORY #11 - TRADITIONAL DUO/CHORUS GROUP OF THE YEAR
- D. Morton
and Gifted; Declaration; Band Geek Music
Group
- Kurt Carr & The Kurt Carr Singers; Bless Somebody Else; Kurt Carr Gospel / RCA Inspiration
- Renee Spearman ft. Hezekiah Walker
& Dr. Holly Carter; I Love Him; JDI Entertainment
- The True Believers; Back to The Roots; 4Winds/Malaco
CATEGORY #12 - CONTEMPORARY MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Donald Lawrence; Goshen; RCA Inspiration
- Kirk Franklin; Long Live Love; Fo Yo Soul/ RCA/ RCA Inspiration
- Todd Dulaney, To Africa With Love, Entertainment One
- William Murphy; Settle Here; RCA Inspiration
CATEGORY #13 - TRADITIONAL MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Bishop Paul S. Morton; A Month of Sundays; Tehillah / Integrity Music
/ Tyscot
- Earl Bynum; This Song is For You; LRAE / HBK / Tyscot
- John P. Kee; I Made It Out; Entertainment One
- Kurt Carr; Bless Somebody Else; Kurt Carr Gospel / RCA Inspiration
CATEGORY #14 - CONTEMPORARY FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Casey J; The Gathering; Label ~ Tyscot/Integrity/Casey J LLC
- Kierra Sheard; Don't Judge Me; Karew/ RCA Inspiration
- Kim Person; The Journey; KLP Enterprises, LLC
- Tasha Cobbs
Leonard; Heart. Passion. Pursuit. (Live at Passion
City Church); Motown Gospel
CATEGORY #15 - TRADITIONAL FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Christina
Bell; For Your Glory; Malaco Records
- Jekalyn Carr; I See Miracles; Lunjeal Music
Group
- Le'Andria Johnson; Goshen; RCA Inspiration
- Maranda Curtis; I'm All In; Red Alliance Media / Fair Trade Artist
CATEGORY #16 - CONTEMPORARY ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- Goshen; Donald Lawrence
presents the Tri-City Singers; RCA Inspiration
- Miracle Worker; JJ Hairston; JamesTown Music
/ Entertainment One
- Long Live Love; Kirk Franklin; Fo Yo Soul/ RCA/ RCA Inspiration
- Heart. Passion. Pursuit. (Live at Passion
City Church); Tasha Cobbs
Leonard; Motown Gospel
CATEGORY #17 - TRADITIONAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- A Month of Sundays; Bishop Paul S. Morton
& The Full Gospel Ministry of WorshipTehillah/Integrity Music/Tyscot
- I Made It Out; John P. Kee; Entertainment One
- Bless Somebody Else; Kurt Carr; Kurt Carr Gospel / RCA Inspiration
- The Tommies Reunion; The Tommies Reunion; 7 Legend Group/JMG Entertainment/Tyscot
CATEGORY #18 - URBAN/INSPIRATIONAL SINGLE OR PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
- Blessings on Blessings; Anthony Brown & group therAPy; Key of A / Tyscot / Fair Trade
- Deliver Me (This Is My Exodus); Donald Lawrence
presents the Tri-City Singers; RCA Inspiration
- Love Theory; Kirk Franklin; Fo Yo Soul/ RCA/ RCA Inspiration
- Big; Pastor Mike Jr.; Black
Smoke Worldwide
CATEGORY #19 - MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- Big; Johny Zotic; Black
Smoke Worldwide
- I See Miracles; Kauwaune Burton; Lunjeal Music
Group
- Love Theory; Matt DeLisi; Fo Yo Soul/ RCA/ RCA Inspiration
- Miracle Worker feat. Rich Tolbert Jr.; Gary Saunders; JamesTown Music
/ Entertainment One
CATEGORY #20 - TRADITIONAL CHOIR OF THE YEAR
- Bishop Paul S. Morton
& The Full Gospel Ministry of Worship; A Month of Sundays; Tehillah/Integrity Music/Tyscot
- Dr. Alyn E. Waller Presents Zak Williams and 1/Akord; The Next Chapter; Enon Music
Group
- John P. Kee; I Made It Out; Entertainment One
- The Tommies Reunion; The Tommies Reunion; 7 Legend Group/JMG Entertainment/Tyscot
CATEGORY #21 - CONTEMPORARY CHOIR OF THE YEAR
- Donald Lawrence
presents the Tri-City Singers; Goshen; RCA Inspiration
- JJ Hairston; Miracle Worker; JamesTown Music
/ Entertainment One
- Joshua's Troop; Another Chance; New Haven
Records
- Vincent
Bohanan & The Sound of Victory Fellowship Choir, Road to 5 - We Win EP, Independent
CATEGORY #22 - INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- My Inspiration Vol. 2; Marcus Anderson; Anderson Music
- Music
Book Volume III - Magnificent; Mel Holder; Psalmist Music
Group/Megawave
- Rise!; Ben Tankard; BEN-Jamin' Universal Music
CATEGORY #23 - SPECIAL EVENT ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- A Month of Sundays; Bishop Paul S. Morton
& The Full Gospel Ministry of Worship; Tehillah/Integrity Music/Tyscot
- A Motown Gospel Christmas; Various
Artists; Motown Gospel
- Greenleaf: Season 3 (Music from The Original TV Series); Various
Artists; Lionsgate Entertainment
- Maranda Presents A Holy Christmas; Maranda Curtis; Red Alliance Media / Fair Trade
CATEGORY #24 - RAP HIP HOP GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- Ghost; Canton Jones; Cajo Records
- Live Free; Pastor Mike Jr.; Black
Smoke Worldwide
- Love Letter One; Reggie Rocc; Rocc Bottom
- Nothings Too Hard; Lawrence Hancock; LV Productions
CATEGORY #25 - YOUTH PROJECT OF THE YEAR
- Dy'Jah; Save Me; C-Shop Entertainment
- Gospel Kids; Gospel Kids Present… Christian Soldiers; Tyscot Records
- Jada Redmond; My Season; 4Redmusic Production and Entertainment
- New York Fellowship Children's Choir; God is the Greatest; Godfather Records
CATEGORY #26 - QUARTET OF THE YEAR
- D. Morton
and Gifted; Declaration; Band Geek Music
Group
- Keith Wonderboy Johnson & Josh Myles; Inspirational Project; Timeless Music
- Pastor Rodney Mills and The Virginia Aires; Drugs (Are a Trick of The Enemy); Dove Records Inc.
- The William Singers; Giants; Band Geek Music
Group
CATEGORY #27 - RECORDED MUSIC PACKAGING OF THE YEAR
- Bless Somebody Else; Derek Blanks; Kurt Carr Gospel / RCA Inspiration
- Maranda Presents A Holy Christmas; Tyair Long, Rodney Greene, Jonathan Anderson & Maalik Miles; Red Alliance Media / Fair Trade
- Miracle Worker; Lerico Britton; JamesTown Music
/ Entertainment One
- To Africa With Love; Jaiyde Simone; Entertainment
CATEGORY #28 - PRAISE AND WORSHIP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- A Month of Sundays; Bishop Paul S. Morton
& The Full Gospel Ministry of Worship; Tehillah/Integrity Music/Tyscot
- Miracle Worker; JJ Hairston; JamesTown Music
/ Entertainment One
- Heart. Passion. Pursuit. (Live at Passion
City Church); Tasha Cobbs
Leonard; Motown Gospel
- Settle Here; William Murphy; RCA Inspiration
GOSPEL RADIO OF THE YEAR NOMINEES
MAJOR MARKET OF THE YEAR
- WGRB 1390AM, Chicago
- WNAP 1110AM, Philadelphia
- WPRS Praise 104.1, Washington, DC
- WPZE Praise 97.5, Atlanta
LARGE MARKET OF THE YEAR
- WFMI Rejoice 100.9, Virginia Beach
- WHAL-FM/95.7 Hallelujah FM, Memphis
- WPZS Praise 100.9 FM, Charlotte
- WNNL - The Light 103.9, Raleigh
MEDIUM MARKET OF THE YEAR
- WGOK 900 AM, Mobile
- WPZZ Praise 104.7 FM, Richmond
- WXHL 89.1, Wilmington
- WXOK Heaven
1460 AM, Baton Rouge
SMALL MARKET OF THE YEAR
- KSYB 1300 AM, Shreveport
- WEHA 88.7 FM, Atlantic City
- WIMG 1300AM, Trenton
- WJAY 98.3 FM & 1280 AM, Mullins
INTERNET STATION OF THE YEAR
- GH3 Radio
- "God's House of Hip Hop," www.gh3radio.com
- Power of Worship Radio, powerofworship.net
- rSPIRIT.online, www.rspirit.online
- uGospel Radio, uGospel.com
GOSPEL ANNOUNCER OF THE YEAR
- Debra Rhodes-Norris Thompson, WYCA/WGBR, Chicago
- Erica Campbell, Radio-One/Reach Media, Houston
- Syndication
- J'Michael Francois WXOK, Baton Rouge
- Meta Washington, SiriusXM, Satellite Radio