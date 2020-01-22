Mika Announces North American Headline Tour & Coachella Festival Appearances



Additionally, his RA12 primetime variety show "Stasera Casa Mika" won the prestigious Rose D'or Award for Best Entertainment Series in 2017. Furthermore, he has been a judge on France's The Voice for six years and hosts his own BBC2 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the success of his critically acclaimed fifth album My Name Is Michael Holbrook, global pop superstar MIKA returns to the states for a North American headline tour this spring. It kicks off April 11, 2020 on the first weekend of Coachella in Indio, CA, visits major markets across the country such as Denver, Chicago, and New York, and concludes May 16 at Videotron Centre in Quebec, Canada.A special artist pre-sale goes live Wednesday January 22 at 10am local time at his official site BELOW, followed by local, promoter, and venue presales on Thursday January 23 at 10am local time. General tickets officially will be available this Friday January 24 at 10 am local time.DATES4/11 Indio, CA Coachella4/13 ​​San Francisco, CA​​ The Masonic4/18 Indio, CA​​​ Coachella4/20 ​​Seattle, WA The ShowBox4/21​​ Portland, OR​​​ Roseland Theatre4/24 ​​Denver, CO ​​​ Fillmore Auditorium4/26​​ Saint Paul, MN ​​​Palace Theatre4/27 ​​Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre4/30 Miami Beach, FL ​​ Fillmore Miami Beach5/2​​ Nashville, TN ​​​ Cannery Ballroom5/3 ​​Atlanta, GA ​​​ Tabernacle5/5​​ Washington, DC ​​ Lincoln Theatre5/6​​ Philadelphia, PA​​ Franklin Music Hall5/7​​ New York City, NY Terminal 55/11 Boston, MA ​​​House of Blues5/13​​ Toronto, ON ​​​Meridian Hall5/15​​ Montreal, QC ​​​Bell Centre5/16​​ Quebec, QC ​​​Videotron CentreIn other big news, he unveils the details for his live album entitled, MIKA Live From Brooklyn Steel [Casablanca Records/Republic Records], arriving on January 31.Recorded during a sold out set at Brooklyn Steel, he delivered an impassioned and inimitable show highlighted by career fan favorites and standouts from My Name Is Michael Holbrook. He just shared a video of "Dear Jealousy" from the show.Born Michael Holbrook Penniman Jr. in 1983 as the third of five children, MIKA started vocal lessons at seven years old. Learning to play piano and write songs while showing otherworldly vocal range, MIKA quickly became a young virtuoso.MIKA's musical success began with the release of his hit single, "Grace Kelly." The single was featured on his debut album, Life In Cartoon Motion, which went straight to #1 in the UK and 11 other countries, going on to sell over seven million copies worldwide.Since his debut he has released three other Platinum selling full length albums, The Boy Who Knew Too Much, The Origin of Love, and No Place In Heaven.In addition, MIKA has not only won a Brit Award for British Breakthrough Act, but he has also been nominated for Grammys, MTV Europe Music Awards, Capital Radio Awards and World Music Awards.Additionally, his RA12 primetime variety show "Stasera Casa Mika" won the prestigious Rose D'or Award for Best Entertainment Series in 2017. Furthermore, he has been a judge on France's The Voice for six years and hosts his own BBC2 Radio show "The Art of Song."



