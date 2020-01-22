PREP Kicks 2020 Off With Two New Tracks: "Over" Ft. Anna Of The North & "Love Breaks Down"!





The video for "Over", premiering exclusively on Consequence of Sound, continues exploring these themes with a daring aesthetic, telling the story of a rich older couple at each other's throats meandering through a modern-style mansion, getting drunk, and trying to cope with the heartbreak of a love gone wrong. The neon-hued, Tim Fox-directed clip is moved forward by the bass-laden, slow track, perfectly complementing the visuals.



Lead singer Tom Havelock says that recording the two songs was organic. On "Over", he talks about the track coming together after spending time with Anna of the North while writing for her last album



The song takes a page from Steely Dan's playbook and also has the influence of Rare Silk's song of the same name, a disembodied jazz synth harmony. "The other guys had made an instrumental with a very particular atmosphere, and when I first listened it took me straight to this place - a bit like the house I imagine in Steely Dan's 'Aja,' Havelock continues. "Somewhere isolated, a big view, a lot of emotional electricity in the air."



"Love Breaks Down" is an upbeat, funkadelic genre hybrid of R&B and jazzy pop. The band's drummer Guillaume Jambel says "it came to life after we decided to write a party track - something that would work well in our live show and would be more dance-floor based. A very early evening and smooth kind of dance-floor. The Whispers and Shalamar come to mind, but the track pretty much wrote itself."





PREP are set to kick off a headlining U.S. tour in February that will take them across both coasts. Tour stops include notable venues like Brooklyn's Rough Trade and Los Angeles' Echo. Following PREP's 2018 EP Line by Line and "



PREP Tour Dates:

February, 4th - Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy

February 5th - Brooklyn, NY - Rough Trade

February 10th - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

February 12th -

February 13th - San Francisco, CA - Brick & Mortar



PREP fuse elements of R&B, funk, and jazz into a melting pot of blissfully-styled pop. Emerging in 2016 with head-turning debut EP Futures—which generated over 7 million streams—PREP became one of the most blogged-about acts of the year whilst keeping a veil drawn over their actual identities, disclosing little more than their being the improbable alliance of a hip hop producer, a classically trained composer, a house DJ and a songwriter-for-hire. With widespread critical support and radio love from BBC Radio 1, 1Xtra, KCRW, and Beats1, the band is turning heads and bringing listeners to "a much-needed funk-fueled trip to a sun-filled beach," according to The Line of Best Fit.



