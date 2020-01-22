Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 22/01/2020

BTS Announces New North American Tour Dates

BTS Announces New North American Tour Dates

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today global superstars BTS announce their return to the U.S. and Europe with their MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR. The outing follows last year's massive BTS WORLD TOUR 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' which sold out 6 stadium shows in the U.S. in minutes.

MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR will be their biggest North American tour ever and kicks off on April 25th in Santa Clara. The outing will also travel to Los Angeles, Dallas, Orlando, Atlanta, New Jersey, Washington D.C., and Toronto before wrapping on June 6th in Chicago. Please see full itinerary below.

Tickets can be purchased through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan® platform. BTS GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY MEMBERSHIP users will have the first chance to participate in the GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY MEMBERSHIP VERIFIED FAN PRESALE beginning at 3pm local time on Wednesday, February 5th through 11pm local time on Thursday, February 6th. The General Verified Fan presale (for non-fan club members) will begin at 3pm local time on Thursday, February 6th through 11pm local time that same day.

Fans can register for the Verified Fan presale now through Sunday, February 2nd at 10pm EST by signing up HERE. Registered fans who receive an invitation code will have the opportunity to purchase tickets before the general public on sale. Ticketmaster Verified Fan does not guarantee that everyone who is verified and receives an invitation code will get a ticket. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 7th at 3pm local time at LiveNation.com. BTS GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY MEMBER PRESALE and General Verified Fan registration are open now through Sunday, February 2nd at 10pm ET. For more information about the presale, please visit our FAQ page.

BTS 2020 U.S. TOUR DATES:
Sat Apr 25 Santa Clara, CA Levi's Stadium
Sun Apr 26 Santa Clara, CA Levi's Stadium
Sat May 02 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl Stadium
Sun May 03 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl Stadium
Sat May 09 Dallas, TX Cotton Bowl Stadium
Sun May 10 Dallas, TX Cotton Bowl Stadium
Thu May 14 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium
Sun May 17 Atlanta, GA Bobby Dodd Stadium
Sat May 23 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
Sun May 24 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
Wed May 27 Washington, DC FedExField
Sat May 30 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre
Sun May 31 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre
Fri Jun 05 Chicago, IL Soldier Field
Sat Jun 06 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

BTS 2020 EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:
Fri Jul 3 London, GBR Twickenham Stadium
Sat Jul 4 London, GBR Twickenham Stadium
Sat Jul 11 Berlin, DEU Olympiastadion Berlin
Sun Jul 12 Berlin, DEU Olympiastadion Berlin
Fri Jul 17 Barcelona, ESP Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys
Sat Jul 18 Barcelona, ESP Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys






Most read news of the week
DJ Matoma & Petey Share 'Keep It Simple' Music Video
Powerhouse Country Music Group Little Big Town Releases Ninth Studio Album "Nightfall"
Mariah Carey, Annie Lennox, Pharrell & More Among 2020 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Inductees
Devilskin Release Official Music Video For "Corrode; " New Album, 'red,' Out April 3, 2020!
Green Day Unleashes New Single 'Oh Yeah!'
Mac Miller's Final Album "Circles" Is Out Now
Montreal Based Country/Americana Singer Gerry Gareau Releases New EP 'Feet Off The Brakes'
Jonas Brothers Releases New Single "What A Man Gotta Do"
Sons Of Apollo - The New Studio Album 'MMXX' Out Now!
Beyonce & Sony/ATV Music Publishing Sign Global Agreement
InVogue Records Welcomes Go For Gold!
Jason Mraz Honored With The Music For Life Award At The 2020 NAMM Show
Don't Stop Them Now: UK Music Legends, Queen, To Be Celebrated On UK Coin
35th Anniversary Stellar Gospel Music Awards Nominations Announced
Pearl Jam Reveal Tracklist For New Album "Gigaton," Available On March 27, 2020




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0338740 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0083298683166504 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how