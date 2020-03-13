Yumi Zouma Announces New Album Out March 13, 2020

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, indie-pop creative force Yumi Zouma are kicking off the year strong with the announcement of their highly-anticipated third album Truth or Consequences due out March 13 on Polyvinyl Record Co. The band has also shared single "Cool For A Second", accompanied by a video directed by Nick Mckk. Christie Simpson's wispy vocals elegantly blend against the song's soft pop beats, expressing melancholic hope, the song embraces the idea that life does not always provide answers nor closure and captures the undeniable release that comes from saying the truth, even if only to oneself. Charlie Ryder, bassist for the group, explains the song was almost scrapped as a b-side before becoming a single,"The song was demoed in Los Angeles and then long forgotten, destined for the scrap heap. A spark of inspiration from Josh in the Originally formed in New Zealand, the members of Yumi Zouma now come together from around the globe: New York City (Josh Burgess - guitar, vocals), London (Charlie Ryder - guitar, bass, keys), Christchurch, New Zealand (Christie Simpson - vocals, keys) and Wellington, New Zealand (Olivia Campion - drums). The band announced a common home with their signing announcement to Polyvinyl Record Co. alongside early single "Right Track / Wrong Man" which earned critical praise from Consequence of Sound, FADER, MTV, Paste Magazine, Stereogum and Under The Radar.



Distance can also manifest metaphorically, and it's in these figurative chasms that Truth or Consequences, Yumi Zouma's third album and first for Polyvinyl, finds it's narrative: romantic and platonic heartbreak, real and imagined emotional distance, disillusionment, and being out of reach. Produced by the band and mixed by engineer Jake Aron (Solange, Grizzly Bear, Snail Mail), it is a collection that embodies contemplation, duality and hard truths wrapped in soft aesthetic; a unified body of melody that connects the spaces in between.reestablished that for us, the most conspicuous of melodies are often hidden in modest beginnings."



