Iration Announces Heatseekers Spring Tour Dates April 30th-May 17th

~ indicates Ballyhoo! not on lineup. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Reggae-influenced alternative rock band Iration has announced a run of headlining spring tour dates leading into the band's return appearance at BottleRock Napa Valley. Commencing April 30th in Austin, TX, the Heatseekers Spring Tour, featuring special guests HIRIE and The Ries Brothers, will stop in Houston, Dallas, Birmingham, Richmond, Philadelphia, Buffalo, Detroit and Chicago, among other cities, before wrapping May 17th in Omaha. Iration will then perform at BottleRock on Sunday, May 24th. Tickets for the new spring tour dates are on sale now."You've got a Spring fever and the only prescription is more Iration!," shares the band. "That's right, we've added new Heatseeker Spring Tour dates with special guests HIRIE and The Ries Brothers. We're looking forward to sharing some new music with you and your best buds at a show real soon."Starting February 6th, Iration (Micah Pueschel [lead vocals/guitar], Adam Taylor [bass], Joe Dickens [drums], Cayson Peterson [keyboards], Micah Brown [guitar/vocals] plus touring member Drake Peterson [trumpet]) will kick off their Heatseekers Winter Tour in Bakersfield, CA. This leg of their tour, featuring support from Ballyhoo!, Iya Terra and The Ries Brothers, brings the Hawaiian-bred, California-based band to San Francisco, Tucson, San Antonio, Tulsa, Louisville, Nashville, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, and Des Moines, plus many others. During their winter tour, Iration will also be appearing at the One Love Cali Reggae Festival in Long Beach, CA on February 9th and Reggae Rise Up Music Festival in St. Petersburg, FL on March 22nd. See below for full list of upcoming tour dates; CLICK HERE for ticketing information.Iration has been busy in the studio recording a new album, their seventh full-length, which will be released later this year. Their latest single "Chill Out" is a melodic rock track about self-love and acceptance and feeling comfortable in your own skin. CLICK HERE to listen and CLICK HERE to watch the lyric video. Check out their most recent full-length album, Iration, available via their own Three Prong Records, HERE. Details on Iration's new album to be announced soon.IRATION TOUR DATES:Heatseekers Winter Tour with special guests Ballyhoo!, Iya Terra and The Ries BrothersThursday, February 6 Bakersfield, CA @ Fox TheaterFriday, February 7 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore~Saturday, February 8 Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre^~Sunday, February 9 Long Beach, CA @ One Love Cali Reggae Festival**Monday, February 10 Tucson, AZ @ Rialto TheatreWednesday, February 12 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec TheaterThursday, February 13 Tulsa, OK @ Cain's BallroomFriday, February 14 Lawrence, KS @ The Granada TheaterSaturday, February 15 Sauget, IL @ Pop'sSunday, February 16 Louisville, KY @ Mercury BallroomTuesday, February 18 Nashville, TN @ The Basement EastThursday, February 20 Columbus, OH @ Newport Music HallFriday, February 21 Cleveland, OH @ House of BluesSaturday, February 22 Indianapolis, IN @ The VogueSunday, February 23 McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre^Thursday, February 27 Grand Rapids, MI @ The IntersectionFriday, February 28 Minneapolis, MN @ First AvenueSaturday, February 29 Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles ClubSunday, March 1 Des Moines, IA @ Wooly'sSunday, March 22 St. Petersburg, FL @ Reggae Rise Up Music Festival**Heatseekers Spring Tour with special guests Hirie and The Ries BrothersThursday, April 30 Austin, TX @ Stubb'sFriday, May 1 Houston, TX @ House of BluesSaturday, May 2 Dallas, TX @ Bomb FactorySunday, May 3 Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street PavilionTuesday, May 5 Birmingham, AL @ Iron CityThursday, May 7 Richmond, VA @ The National+Friday, May 8 Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach BallroomSaturday, May 9 Portland, ME @ AuraSunday, May 10 Philadelphia, PA @ The FillmoreWednesday, May 13 New Haven, CT @ Toad's PlaceThursday, May 14 Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom+Friday, May 15 Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot BallroomSaturday, May 16 Chicago, IL @ Riviera TheaterSunday, May 17 Omaha, NE @ SlowdownSunday, May 24 Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley**** indicates festival appearance+ indicates HIRIE not on the lineup^ indicates Iya Terra not on lineup~ indicates Ballyhoo! not on lineup.



