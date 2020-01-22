Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Tour Dates 22/01/2020

Nickelback Announces "All The Right Reasons 2020" Summer Tour

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nickelback is set to hit the road this summer, bringing some of their biggest hits to venues across North America on the band's 2020 headlining tour. Nickelback will celebrate the 15th anniversary of their Diamond-Certified, #1 album All The Right Reasons by performing the album in its entirety, in addition to a slew of hits fans know and love. The album produced an astounding seven radio singles, five of which were Top 20 Hot 100 singles including "Photograph," "Rockstar," "Far Away," "If Everyone Cared," and "Savin' Me". Stone Temple Pilots will join as special guest on all dates. Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown and Switchfoot will support on select dates.

Kicking off June 19 in Raleigh, the tour will visit amphitheatres and arenas across the U.S. and Canada. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, January 23 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Lawn tickets are just $25.00 starting this Thursday for a limited time (plus applicable fees).

NICKELBACK TOUR DATES:
Friday, June 19 Raleigh, NC* Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Saturday, June 20 Virginia Beach, VA* Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Tuesday, June 23 Charlotte, NC* PNC Music Pavilion
Friday, June 26 Noblesville, IN* Ruoff Music Center
Saturday, June 27 Cincinnati, OH* Riverbend Music Center
Tuesday, June 30 Burgettstown, PA* S&T Bank Music Park
Thursday, July 2 Clarkston, MI* DTE Energy Music Theatre
Friday, July 3 Darien Center, NY* Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sunday, July 5 Bethel, NY* Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Wednesday, July 8 Toronto, ON* Budweiser Stage
Friday, July 10 Hartford, CT* XFINITY Theatre
Saturday, July 11 Hershey, PA* Hersheypark Stadium
Friday, July 17 Bristow, VA* Jiffy Lube Live
Sunday, July 19 Camden, NJ* BB&T Pavilion
Wednesday, July 22 Saratoga Springs, NY* Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Saturday, July 25 Bangor, ME* Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
Sunday, July 26 Mansfield, MA* Xfinity Center
Wednesday, July 29 Syracuse, NY* St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Friday, July 31 Holmdel, NJ* PNC Bank Arts Center
Saturday, August 1 Wantagh, NY* Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Tuesday, August 4 Cuyahoga Falls, OH* Blossom Music Center
Thursday, August 6 St. Paul, MN* Xcel Energy Center
Saturday, August 8 Rogers, AR* Walmart AMP
Sunday, August 9 Omaha, NE* CHI Health Center Omaha
Saturday, August 15 West Palm Beach, FL^ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre at the South Florida Fairground
Sunday, August 16 Tampa, FL^ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
Wednesday, August 19 Alpharetta, GA^ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Friday, August 21 Nashville, TN^ Bridgestone Arena
Saturday, August 22 Maryland Heights, MO^ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Tuesday, August 25 Kansas City, MO^ Sprint Center
Friday, August 27 Milwaukee, WI^ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Saturday, August 29 Tinley Park, IL^ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Tuesday, September 1 Morrison, CO^ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Thursday, September 3 Dallas, TX^ Dos Equis Pavilion
Friday, September 4 Woodlands, TX^ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Friday, September 11 Auburn, WA^ White River Amphitheatre
Saturday, September 12 Ridgefield, WA^ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Tuesday, September 15 Spokane, WA^ Spokane Arena
Friday, September 18 Boise, ID^ Ford Idaho Center Arena
Saturday, September 19 West Valley City, UT^ USANA Amphitheatre
Tuesday, September 22 Albuquerque, NM^ Isleta Amphitheater
Friday, September 25 Irvine, CA^ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Saturday, September 26 Phoenix, AZ^ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Tuesday, September 29 Chula Vista, CA^ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Friday, October 2 Wheatland, CA^ Toyota Amphitheatre
Saturday, October 3 Mountain View, CA^ Shoreline Amphitheatre
*Stone Temple Pilots and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown
^Stone Temple Pilots and Switchfoot.






