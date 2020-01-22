Nickelback Announces "All The Right Reasons 2020" Summer Tour





Kicking off June 19 in Raleigh, the tour will visit amphitheatres and arenas across the U.S. and Canada. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, January 23 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Lawn tickets are just $25.00 starting this



NICKELBACK TOUR DATES:

Friday, June 19 Raleigh, NC* Coastal Credit Union

Saturday, June 20 Virginia Beach, VA* Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Tuesday, June 23 Charlotte, NC* PNC

Friday, June 26 Noblesville, IN* Ruoff

Saturday, June 27 Cincinnati, OH* Riverbend

Tuesday, June 30 Burgettstown, PA* S&T Bank

Thursday, July 2 Clarkston, MI* DTE

Friday, July 3 Darien Center, NY* Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sunday, July 5 Bethel, NY* Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Wednesday, July 8 Toronto, ON* Budweiser Stage

Friday, July 10 Hartford, CT* XFINITY Theatre

Saturday, July 11 Hershey, PA* Hersheypark Stadium

Friday, July 17 Bristow, VA* Jiffy Lube Live

Sunday, July 19 Camden, NJ* BB&T Pavilion

Wednesday, July 22 Saratoga Springs, NY* Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Saturday, July 25 Bangor, ME* Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

Sunday, July 26 Mansfield, MA* Xfinity Center

Wednesday, July 29 Syracuse, NY* St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Friday, July 31 Holmdel, NJ* PNC Bank Arts Center

Saturday, August 1 Wantagh, NY* Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Tuesday, August 4 Cuyahoga Falls, OH* Blossom

Thursday, August 6 St. Paul, MN* Xcel

Saturday, August 8 Rogers, AR* Walmart AMP

Sunday, August 9 Omaha, NE* CHI Health Center Omaha

Saturday, August 15 West Palm Beach, FL^ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre at the South Florida Fairground

Sunday, August 16 Tampa, FL^ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL

Wednesday, August 19 Alpharetta, GA^ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Friday, August 21 Nashville, TN^ Bridgestone Arena

Saturday, August 22 Maryland Heights, MO^ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Tuesday, August 25 Kansas City, MO^ Sprint Center

Friday, August 27 Milwaukee, WI^ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Saturday, August 29 Tinley Park, IL^ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Friday, October 2 Wheatland, CA^ Toyota Amphitheatre

Saturday, October 3 Mountain View, CA^ Shoreline Amphitheatre

*Stone Temple Pilots and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown

