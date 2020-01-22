Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 22/01/2020

DJ Khaled Welcomes Second Child!

DJ Khaled Welcomes Second Child!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) DJ Khaled and his wife Nicole Tuck are already parents to their son Asahd, aged three. Khaled made the announcement of the birth on Instagram as he posted a celebration picture with Tuck's gynecologist.
He wrote, "Thank you Allah! Thank you my queen Nicole! Bless up Dr. Jin! Another one!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

The couple announced the pregnancy in September through Khaled's Instagram. His son's birth kicked off a hectic week for the DJ producer as he prepares to pay tribute to Nipsey Hussle alongside Hussle's friends Meek Mill and YG as well as Kirk Franklin, John Legend and Roddy Ricch at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26). His Father of Asahd collaboration with Hussle and Legend "Higher" was nominated for Best Rap/Sung Performance.
