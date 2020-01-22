DJ Khaled Welcomes Second Child!

|
New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
DJ Khaled and his wife Nicole
Tuck are already parents to their son Asahd, aged three. Khaled made the announcement of the birth on Instagram as he posted a celebration picture with Tuck's gynecologist.
He wrote, "Thank you Allah! Thank you my queen Nicole! Bless up Dr. Jin! Another one!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"
The couple announced the pregnancy in September
through Khaled's Instagram. His son's birth kicked off a hectic week for the DJ producer as he prepares to pay tribute to Nipsey Hussle
alongside Hussle's friends Meek Mill
and YG as well as Kirk Franklin, John Legend
and Roddy Ricch
at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26). His Father of Asahd collaboration with Hussle and Legend "Higher
" was nominated for Best Rap/Sung Performance.
Khaled recently executive produced the soundtrack for Bad Boys for Life.