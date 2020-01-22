Big Yellow Dog Music Adds Eloise Alterman To Publishing Roster





Big Yellow Dog New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Big Yellow Dog Music announces the addition of Eloise Alterman to its publishing roster. The Detroit-bred newcomer's influences range from Billy Joel and Joni Mitchell to Maggie Rogers and Harry Styles, and more."The first few years in Nashville, I kept to myself and wrote everyday," says Alterman. "I have made some amazing friends in this town, fallen in-and-out of love, learned to be alone, and I have gotten to know and understand myself. I never want to stop creating and exploring the emotions we as humans feel everyday."ABOUT BIG YELLOW DOG MUSIC:Big Yellow Dog Music is an independent music publishing and artist development company based in Nashville, TN. Over its 20 years of experience, it has been recognized with such accolades as four GRAMMYs (including all-genre Song of the Year " Need You Now "), 36 No. 1 songs, four Song of the Year awards (ACM, BMI, and two ASCAP), an ASCAP Global Award, five ASCAP/BMI Pop Awards, and the 2017 AIMP Independent Publisher of the Year award.



