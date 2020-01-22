Indie Punks The Deadnotes Share New Single 'Never Perfect' In Support Of Mental Health Charities





https://www.thedeadnotesofficial.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Freiburg, Germany-based indie-punks THE DEADNOTES are pleased to share a latest single from their forthcoming album 'Courage' which is out 14th February 2020 through their own newly-established label 22Lives Records.The latest single 'Never Perfect', released today, is a candid and revealing song in which mental health plays a key theme. The single marks the beginning of a charitable partnership with two organisations offering help to people affected by mental health issues, especially those in the music and arts industries through Help Musicians / Music Minds Matter and Ni9ht-H3lps-Mental Health Support from Germany.The band will begin their efforts by donating 1€ of every tour ticket and 3€ for every turquoise vinyl sold via their band shop, as well as collecting donations at live shows and with more contributions planned for the near future."Mental health has always been an important topic for us personally and as a band in the last few years. With "Never Perfect" we decided to explicitly talk about the numerous situations we have come across, where either we ourselves, befriended bands or people we are in contact with working in the music industry have struggled with mental health. We sadly have to admit, that we find more and more people not being able to cope with these situations", singer and guitarist Darius Lohmüller of the band says."I believe it's still something that's not talked about enough yet. It's very important to listen to each other, take care of each other, be attentive and also consider getting help from professionals if you're affected", Darius adds.The music video for 'Never Perfect' was shot in Dublin by Paul Ambusch accompanied by Darius Lohmüller and portraits a person escaping the city to find comfort in the rural and natural landscapes surrounding Dublin in order to cope with struggling in every day life.Recorded at Crooked Rain Recording Studios in Leeds, the new album 'Courage' was produced by Bob Cooper (WSTR, Ducking Punches, Nervus), mixed by Beau Burchell (Saosin, The Bronx), and mastered by Mike Kalajian (Saosin, Prawn, Bouncing Souls).Still in their early 20s, the list of achievements that The Deadnotes have racked up over the last few years is astonishing. They formed the band at just 14 years of age and haven't taken a moment's rest since, self-releasing both an EP and their debut album, and relentlessly touring through over 25 European countries.Sharing the stage with Boston Manor, Don Broco, Beach Slang, The Front Bottoms, Such Gold, and many more, the band recently played their 500th live show—a remarkable feat for such a young band, and one that more than earns them their DIY stripes.To support the release of 'Courage' the band will take to the road for an extensive run of shows drawing in crowds across Germany, France, Austria, Czech Republic and Switzerland before coming to an end in April with five specially selected UK dates. Courage " Tour 2020:27.02. Oberhausen (DE), Druckluft28.02. Bremen (DE), Tower29.02. Münster (DE), Sputnikcafé01.03. Cologne (DE), Tsunami Club03.03. Stuttgart (DE), Juha West04.03. Frankfurt (DE), Nachtleben05.03. Leipzig (DE), Conne Island06.03. Berlin (DE), Cassiopeia07.03. Hamburg (DE), Astra Stube09.03. Munich (DE), Feierwerk10.03. Vienna (AT), Rhiz11.03. Prague (CZ), Rock Café12.03. Lucerne (CH), Schüür13.03. Freiburg (DE), Waldsee14.03. Ulm (DE), Musikmarathon17.03. Rouen (FR), Le 3 Pièces18.03. Bordeaux (FR), Le Fiacre19.03. Toulouse (FR) La Cave à Rock20.03. Lyon (FR), L'Ambuscade21.03. Paris (FR), Le Gambetta Club15.04. Nottingham (UK), Alberts16.04. Glasgow (UK), Bloc+17.04. Manchester (UK), Gullivers NQ18.04. Leeds (UK), LS6 Café19.04. London (UK), The Old Blue LastTickets: https://www.thedeadnotesofficial.com'Courage' will be released 14th February 2020 via 22Lives Records and is available to pre-order now via their label shop: https://22livesrecords.comYou can find more information on the organisations involved here:Help Musicians / Music Minds Matter https://www.helpmusicians.org.uk/health-welfare/mental-healthNi9ht H3lps Mental Health Supporthttps://www.greenmusicinitiative.de/projects/ni9ht-h3lps-mental-health-supportThe Deadnotes are: Darius Lohmüller - vocals / guitarJakob Walheim - vocals / bassYannic Arens - drumsThe Deadnotes online:https://www.facebook.com/thedeadnotesofficial/https://www.instagram.com/thedeadnotesofficialhttps://twitter.com/the_deadnoteshttps://www.thedeadnotesofficial.com



