Orlando, Florida Hard Rock Band Breathing Theory Release New Album Balance

May 7th Main Street Station for Rockvillain Pre Show Party Daytona Beach, FL New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Orlando, Florida, Hard Rock band Breathing Theory have released their full length album titled BALANCE today on all digital outlets. The record was produced by Collin Morrison and David Marfitt of Innerforce Productions, whereas two of the songs, " Animals " and " Who We Are " were co-produced and mixed by Grammy Award Winner, Malcolm Springer.Breathing Theory is a hard rock band from Central Florida composed of heavy riffs, melodic leads, and gripping and thoughtful lyrics. In 2011, the band released their first EP titled Parasite, including radio single " Fireflies ". The song has quickly grown popular among fans and has been heard on many national stations, reaching overseas and European fans steadily as well. The release of UPRISE Part 1 in early 2015 rapidly gained success and grabbed new fans. It's hard hitting tones and powerhouse vocals, are somewhat of an evolution from the Parasite EP. In November 2015, UPRISE Part 2 was released, with yet many more different formulations of material. In January 2020, theirr latest release is Balance. The dynamics of this one cannot be unheard. It provides light and hope to those left in the dark and scared. The world is full of negativity and despair and we are here to help escape all of this with positivity and readiness to change the world, to put our listeners in "a happy place" and to encourage each and everyone to follow their dreams."Breathing Theory has become an aggressive touring band over the past 5 years, and will persistently continue to do so. Breathing Theory has shared the stage with many nationals such as: Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, 12 Stones, Bobaflex, Sid Wilson from Slipknot, Flaw, Eye Empire, Straight Line Stitch, Motograter, Smile Empty Soul, Black Tide, Mushroomhead, POD, 40 Below Summer, New Year's Day, DED, Sick Puppies, Evanescence, and many more. They have played festivals such as Earthday Birthday, Ink in the Clink (now known as InkCarceration), KinkFest, House of Blues Orlando and others.BALANCE Tracklisting:Dead, Cold BeautifulThe NothingHolding OnWaiting For A FallNever DiePrisoners and AnimalsEscapeWho We AreWaiting For A Fall (Piano/acoustic)Breathing Theory is:Cory Britt - VocalsRob Mahoney - GuitarCollin Morrison - Guitar/VocalsJoey Bivo - BassKegan King - DrumsUpcoming ShowsMarch 7th The Crying Monk Cocoa, FLMarch 21st The Haven Lounge for Central Florida Metal Fest Orlando, FLMay 7th Main Street Station for Rockvillain Pre Show Party Daytona Beach, FL



