News
Pop / Rock 22/01/2020

Introducing Bay Area Pop Artist Drea Jeann

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Drea is a Bay Area native singer that's been in love with singing since the age of 3. From involvement with musical theater, to choir, to opera singing, to touring with a jazz vocal ensemble, Drea has always made it apparent her love for singing is engrained into her very being. Vulnerability, honesty, and transparency about who Drea is and what she's experienced in life are her highest held values when it comes to her songwriting. Her one wish is to share her passion with the world, bringing messages and spreading love through the way she knows best, through her music.

Drea's music can be streamed/purchased at the following links:

https://fanlink.to/DreaJeann-ComeBack
https://fanlink.to/DreaJeann-Faithfully






