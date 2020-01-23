Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Charts / Awards 23/01/2020

Nominees And Presenters Brandi Carlile & Tanya Tucker To Perform Together At The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Recording Academy announced their lineup of artists, musicians, actors, and comedians who will take the stage as presenters at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards. This year's presenters include current GRAMMY nominees Jim Gaffigan and Trevor Noah; GRAMMY winners Common, Cynthia Erivo, Dua Lipa, Billy Porter, Smokey Robinson, Shania Twain, Keith Urban, and Stevie Wonder; past GRAMMY nominees Ava DuVernay and Bebe Rexha; and music industry moguls Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne. Additionally, previously announced Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker will play double duty as both presenters and performers.

Previously announced GRAMMY performers include Aerosmith, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Kirk Franklin, Ariana Grande, H.E.R., Jonas Brothers, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, Meek Mill, Bonnie Raitt, Roddy Ricch, Rosalía, Run-D.M.C., Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Tyler, The Creator, Charlie Wilson, and YG.
Live from STAPLES Center, and hosted by Alicia Keys, the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast in HDTV and 5.1 surround sound on the CBS Television Network, Sunday, Jan. 26, at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.
The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards are produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures for the Recording Academy. Ken Ehrlich is executive producer, Ben Winston is executive producer, Louis J. Horvitz is director, Chantel Sausedo is the producer and David Wild and Ehrlich are the writers.






