Canadian Icon David Clayton-Thomas Announces Release Of Politically Potent Album "Say Somethin'"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W4IPweRd7ck New York, NY (Top40 Charts) GRAMMY Award-winning musician David Clayton-Thomas has announced the release of his latest album, Say Somethin' - set for release March 20, 2020 via Linus Records.Featuring singles "Never Again," Clayton-Thomas' powerful battle cry calling attention to the gun violence plaguing the U.S.; and "The System," his insistent calls for action within the youth justice system, Say Somethin' is a 10-track statement in the form of potent music and inspirational songwriting from the legendary artist. In addition, the album confronts many timely issues across today's social spectrum, including climate change, immigration, and politics. David Clayton-Thomas collaborated on Say Somethin with Canadian musicians Lou Pomanti, Eric St Laurent, Davide Direnzo, and George Koller. David Clayton-Thomas began his amazing journey as a homeless street kid and developed into one of the most recognizable voices in music, to date selling over 40 million records. In 1996 he was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and in 2007 his jazz/rock composition "Spinning Wheel" was enshrined in the Songwriter's Hall Of Fame. In 2010 David received his star on Canada's Walk of Fame.His 1968 debut album with Blood Sweat & Tears sold 10 million copies worldwide. The self-titled record topped the Billboard album chart for seven weeks, and charted for a staggering 109 weeks. It won an unprecedented five Grammy awards, including Album of the Year and Best Performance by a Male Vocalist. It featured three hit singles, "You Made Me So Very Happy," "And When I Die" and "Spinning Wheel," as well as an irresistible rendition of Billie Holiday's "God Bless the Child" that became a signature song for David. A 1969 summary in the Los Angeles Times proclaimed that "Blood Sweat & Tears just may be the most important pop music group of the decade."In his 1974 autobiography, Clive: Inside the Record Business, Clive Davis, then president of Columbia Records, described his initial impression of hearing David Clayton-Thomas at New York's Café Au Go Go: "He was staggering… a powerfully built singer who exuded an enormous earthy confidence. He jumped right out at you. I went with a small group of people, and we were electrified. He seemed so genuine, so in command of the lyric… a perfect combination of fire and emotion to go with the band's somewhat cerebral appeal. I knew he would be a strong, strong figure."BS&T headlined at major venues around the world… Royal Albert Hall, The Metropolitan Opera, The Hollywood Bowl, Madison Square Garden and Caesar's Palace, as well as the Newport Jazz Festival and Woodstock. It was the first contemporary band to break through the Iron Curtain with its historic 1970 tour of Eastern Europe.Say Somethin' Track ListingBurwashThe SystemDear Mr. ObamaKing MidasThis TownNever AgainThe CircusThe PrecipesA Bright Shining CityGod's CountryWatch Video for " Never Again " here:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DVlnjPAVZf8Watch Video for "The System" here:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W4IPweRd7ck



