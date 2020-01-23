Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 23/01/2020

Pearl Jam Releases First Single From Upcoming Album "Dance Of The Clairvoyants"

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Dance of the Clairvoyants", the first single from Pearl Jam's forthcoming album, Gigaton, is now officially available.
"I can't tell you how proud I am about this group of songs, " explains Jeff Ament. "As you know, we took our time and that benefited us taking more chances. 'Dance' was a perfect storm of experimentation and real collaboration, mixing up the instrumentation and building a great song, and Ed writing some of my favorite words yet, around Matt's killer drum pattern. Did I mention Mike's insane guitar part and that Stone is playing bass on this one? We've opened some new doors creatively and that's exciting."

To accompany the single, Pearl Jam have released mysteriously titled video "Dance of the Clairvoyants" Mach I.

As previously announced, Pearl Jam will release their much-anticipated eleventh studio album, Gigaton, on Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records on March 27, 2020 in the US. Internationally, the album will be released and distributed by Universal Music Group. Produced by Josh Evans and Pearl Jam, Gigaton marks the band's first studio album since GRAMMY award-winning, Lightning Bolt, which was released on October 15, 2013.






Most read news of the week
Beyonce & Sony/ATV Music Publishing Sign Global Agreement
Pearl Jam Reveal Tracklist For New Album "Gigaton," Available On March 27, 2020
Kelly Clarkson Performs 'Seven Nation Army' With The USC Marching Band
35th Anniversary Stellar Gospel Music Awards Nominations Announced
American Authors Releases New Single 'Microphone'
Black Caviar Releases New Single 'Mr Vain'
The National Announces Two Shows For Summer 2020 At The O2 Academy Brixton
Wet Wet Wet To Tour Australia & New Zealand In May 2020
Line-up And Venues For BBC Radio 6 Music Festival 2020 Announced
Kendrick Lamar Announced To Headline BST Hyde Park
Big Yellow Dog Music Adds Eloise Alterman To Publishing Roster
Nickelback Announces "All The Right Reasons 2020" Summer Tour
DJ Khaled Welcomes Second Child!
Of Monsters And Men Announces 2020 Fever Dream North American Tour
Afro-Peruvian Jazz Project Comes To The US




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0313480 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0067539215087891 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how