Pearl Jam Releases First Single From Upcoming Album "Dance Of The Clairvoyants"

As previously announced, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) "Dance of the Clairvoyants", the first single from Pearl Jam's forthcoming album, Gigaton, is now officially available."I can't tell you how proud I am about this group of songs, " explains Jeff Ament. "As you know, we took our time and that benefited us taking more chances. 'Dance' was a perfect storm of experimentation and real collaboration, mixing up the instrumentation and building a great song, and Ed writing some of my favorite words yet, around Matt's killer drum pattern. Did I mention Mike's insane guitar part and that Stone is playing bass on this one? We've opened some new doors creatively and that's exciting."To accompany the single, Pearl Jam have released mysteriously titled video "Dance of the Clairvoyants" Mach I.As previously announced, Pearl Jam will release their much-anticipated eleventh studio album, Gigaton, on Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records on March 27, 2020 in the US. Internationally, the album will be released and distributed by Universal Music Group. Produced by Josh Evans and Pearl Jam, Gigaton marks the band's first studio album since GRAMMY award-winning, Lightning Bolt, which was released on October 15, 2013.



