Dave Matthews Band Announces 2020 North American Summer Tour!





Returning to the Gorge Amphitheatre for its traditional three-night Labor Day run, the band will be joined over the weekend by support artists Mavis Staples, Béla Fleck and the Flecktones, Allen Stone, Robert Randolph and the Family Band, and Dumpstafunk.



An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association will begin on Thursday, January 23, at 10 AM ET at www.warehouse.davematthewsband.com. Citi is the official presale credit card for the



Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 21, at 10 AM local venue time. For the complete itinerary, see below or visit https://www.davematthewsband.com.







plantabillion.org/DMB. This year's annual eco-village will feature a heavy emphasis on the tree-planting campaign. Tour greening efforts and the eco-village are in partnership with DocuSign and REVERB.











DAVE MATTHEWS BAND -2020 SUMMER TOUR DATES

6/16 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

6/17 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

6/19 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage

6/20 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage

6/23 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom

6/24 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend

6/26 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

6/27 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

6/29 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

6/30 Clarkston, MI DTE

7/2 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest

7/3 Burgettstown, PA S&T Bank

7/8 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

7/10

7/11

7/14 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/15 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/17 Mansfield, MA XFINITY Center

7/18 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

7/21 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/22 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

7/24 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union

7/25 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

7/28 Charlotte, NC PNC

7/29 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/31 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

8/1 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

9/2 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

9/4 George, WA Gorge Amphitheatre

9/5 George, WA Gorge Amphitheatre

9/6 George, WA Gorge Amphitheatre

9/9 Bend, OR Les Schwab Amphitheater

9/11 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheater

9/12 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheater

9/16 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

9/18 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater

9/19 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater

9/22 Rogers, AR Walmart Arkansas

9/23 Southaven, MS BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

For additional 2020 dates, visit www.davematthewsband.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Dave Matthews Band announced dates for its 2020 North American summer tour, which will launch with a two-night stand on June 16th in Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena. The headline run will also include two-night stands in Noblesville, IN, Chicago, IL, Saratoga Springs, NY, Gilford, NH, West Palm Beach, FL, Irvine, CA and Durant, OK.Returning to the Gorge Amphitheatre for its traditional three-night Labor Day run, the band will be joined over the weekend by support artists Mavis Staples, Béla Fleck and the Flecktones, Allen Stone, Robert Randolph and the Family Band, and Dumpstafunk.An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association will begin on Thursday, January 23, at 10 AM ET at www.warehouse.davematthewsband.com. Citi is the official presale credit card for the Dave Matthews Band 2020 Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets through Citi Entertainment® beginning Tuesday, February 18, at 10 AM local time through Thursday, February 20, at 10 PM local venue time. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 21, at 10 AM local venue time. For the complete itinerary, see below or visit https://www.davematthewsband.com. Dave Matthews Band is committing to help plant one million trees as a collective effort with The Dreaming Tree Wines and DocuSign. The band invites concertgoers to join them in this mission by contributing an optional donation of $2 per ticket to plant a tree with The Nature Conservancy's Plant a Billion Trees campaign - a major forest restoration effort with a goal of planting a billion trees around the world by 2025. For further details, visitplantabillion.org/DMB. This year's annual eco-village will feature a heavy emphasis on the tree-planting campaign. Tour greening efforts and the eco-village are in partnership with DocuSign and REVERB. Dave Matthews Band, who was named a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador in 2019, will be neutralizing the biggest contributor to a concert's carbon footprint - fan travel. In addition to the band's footprint, REVERB will be calculating the carbon footprint associated with fan travel to DMB shows in 2020 and the band will be neutralizing these emissions by supporting carbon reduction projects. The band has a long history of reducing their environmental footprint and neutralizing tour carbon emissions from flights, busses and trucks, hotel stays and venue energy use going back to their first shows in 1991. Dave Matthews Band has sold more than 25 million tickets since its inception and a collective 38 million CDs and DVDs combined. With the release of 2018's Come Tomorrow, Dave Matthews Band became the first group in history to have seven consecutive studio albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The New York Times, in a Critic's Pick review, observed, "willed optimism fills the songs on 'Come Tomorrow,' while cynicism and irony are nowhere within earshot."DAVE MATTHEWS BAND -2020 SUMMER TOUR DATES6/16 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena6/17 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena6/19 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center6/20 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center6/23 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center6/24 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center6/26 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island6/27 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island6/29 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena6/30 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre7/2 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest7/3 Burgettstown, PA S&T Bank Music Park7/8 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center7/10 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center7/11 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center7/14 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion7/15 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion7/17 Mansfield, MA XFINITY Center7/18 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion7/21 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater7/22 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview7/24 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek7/25 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater7/28 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion7/29 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre7/31 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre8/1 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre9/2 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena9/4 George, WA Gorge Amphitheatre9/5 George, WA Gorge Amphitheatre9/6 George, WA Gorge Amphitheatre9/9 Bend, OR Les Schwab Amphitheater9/11 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheater9/12 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheater9/16 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater9/18 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater9/19 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater9/22 Rogers, AR Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion9/23 Southaven, MS BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden GroveFor additional 2020 dates, visit www.davematthewsband.com



