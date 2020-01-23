Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Country 23/01/2020

Vevo And Dustin Lynch Release Performance Videos For "Ridin' Roads" & "Good Girl"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Vevo announces the release of Dustin Lynch's live performances of "Ridin' Roads" and "Good Girl." Country music singer and songwriter Dustin Lynch was born and raised in Tullahoma, Tennessee, and grew up influenced by what he calls "the class of '89," Alan Jackson, Garth Brooks, and Clint Black, all of whom had their first national success in 1989. Lynch moved to Nashville to attend college and to be closer to country music's epicenter in 2003, renting an apartment behind Nashville's Bluebird Café, famous as a testing and proving ground for young songwriters.

WATCH "RIDIN' ROADS":
https://youtu.be/Bcei-hAzET0
WATCH "GOOD GIRL":
https://youtu.be/GJSQCFU1_jI
"Ridin' Roads" and "Good Girl" are now streaming on all platforms. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.






