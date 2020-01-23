Hayley Williams Unveils Debut Solo Single & Video For "Simmer"





"I'm so ready and so incredibly humbled to get to share this project," says Williams. "Making it was a scary, empowering experience. Some of my proudest moments as a lyricist happened while writing 'PETALS FOR ARMOR.' And I was able to get my hands a little dirtier than usual when it came to instrumentation. I'm in a band with my favorite musicians so I never really feel the need to step into a role as a player when it comes to Paramore records. This project, however, benefited from a little bit of musical naïveté and rawness and so I experimented quite a bit more. I made this with some of the closest people to me. Their respective talents really shine bright throughout the record. I like to think we all make each other better and the result is something that sounds and FEELS exactly as I'd hoped it would. Now that it's time to put it all out there, I can finally exhale. I'm excited to let people in to experience a different side of myself that I've only very recently become familiar with."

Hayley Williams has announced today's premiere of "Simmer," the first single from the GRAMMY award-winning Paramore singer and founder of haircare and color company Good Dye Young's hugely anticipated debut solo album. The smoldering track is available now via Atlantic Records at all DSPs and streaming services; an equally fiery official video - directed by Warren Fu (Paramore, The 1975, The Strokes) - is streaming now via the official Hayley Williams YouTube channel. Produced by Taylor York, lead collaborator in the GRAMMY award-winning Paramore, "Simmer" heralds Williams' upcoming debut solo album, "PETALS FOR ARMOR," due May 8th.




