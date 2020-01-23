Ozuna Announces US Dates Of Nibiru World Tour 2020

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Ozuna, one of Latin music's most influential artists today, returns to the touring stage in 2020 with the much awaited NIBIRU WORLD TOUR. Presented by AURA Music, Elite Media & Marketing (EMM) and Live Nation, the U.S. leg of the tour kicks off on April 2, 2020 in Atlanta, GA and will crisscross the country with the NIBIRU journey.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 24 at 10am local time. See the venue's website for box office, presale dates and online tickets purchasing instructions. More cities and concert dates will be announced soon. Go to https://nibirutour.com/ for the latest announcements.
With over 69 titles on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart in the last 3 years, fans of the beloved superstar can expect a plethora of his song hits performed as he only can do in the genre: live with a full band and a state-of-the-art lights, sound and pyrotechnics; in addition to new fan favorites from his recently released album NIBIRU.
Ozuna
received 8 nominations to Univision's Premio Lo Nuestro, he was the top winner in 2019 taking home 10 awards. The Latin music superstar recently released his long-awaited album NIBIRU which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Latin albums chart. On Thanksgiving weekend, Ozuna
performed the single "Hasta que salga el sol" at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, to the delight of 22.1 million TV viewers and 3.5 million parade attendees. On Monday, December 2, the beloved "New King of Reggaeton" premiered on TV a performance of the single "Nibiru" on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! Show on the ABC network.
Latin Music Superstar Ozuna
is a multi-platinum Puerto Rican singer/songwriter leading the wave of the new generation of Latin music artists. Among his numerous achievements, in 2019 he broke the record as the biggest winner in a single year in the history of the Billboard Latin Music
Awards. He also won Contemporary Latin Songwriter of the Year at the 2019 BMI Awards and made the 2019 Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People list. He currently ranks among 2019 Nielsen Music
MidYear Top 5 Latin Artists and Top 5 Latin Albums. In 2018 he was named YouTube's most-viewed artist globally and also holds the record as the artist with the most videos with over one billion views, seven in total. His debut studio album "Odisea
" became the longest-leading No. 1 album by a male artist on Billboard's Top Latin Albums charts, with an impressive 46 weeks atop; while his sophomore studio album "Aura" debuted No. 7 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart and remained #1 in the Top Latin Albums chart for 17 weeks.
He has an impressive collection of chart-topping collaborations with the biggest names in Latin Urban music, like Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, and Nicky Jam; as well as globally acclaimed megastars, such as DJ Snake, Cardi B, Selena
Gomez, Post Malone, Jeniffer López, Snoop Dogg, and Rosalía, among many others. Ozuna
currently holds four Guinness World Records official titles for his impressive musical achievements.
WHAT THE MEDIA IS SAYING ABOUT OZUNA:
"The Golden Child of The Digital
Streaming Era" - Vibe Magazine
"The new king of reggaeton" - New York Post
"The Future
Is Ozuna" - Billboard
"Puerto Rican powerhouse" - Forbes
"Latin music superstar" - NBC News
"One of the hottest reggaeton stars on the planet" - New York Post
Tour dates:
Thu, 2nd Apr 2020 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy
Center
Fri, 3rd Apr 2020 Fort Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center
Sat, 4th Apr 2020 Orlando, FL Amway Center
Thu, 9th Apr 2020 El Paso, TX UTEP Don Haskins Center
Fri, 10th Apr 2020 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
Sat, 11th Apr 2020 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy
Arena
Fri, 17th Apr 2020 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
Thu, 23rd Apr 2020 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center
Fri, 24th Apr 2020 San Jose, CA SAP Center
Sat, 25th Apr 2020 Anaheim, CA Honda Center
Fri, 1st May 2020 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
Fri, 8th May 2020 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena
Sun, 10th May 2020 Portland, OR Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Fri, 15th May 2020 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
Fri, 22nd May 2020 Reading, PA Santander Arena
Sat, 23rd May 2020 Fairfax, VA EagleBank Arena
Sun, 24th May 2020 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
Sat, 30th May 2020 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Fri, 4th Sep 2020 New York, NY Madison Square
Garden