Ozuna Announces US Dates Of Nibiru World Tour 2020

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ozuna, one of Latin music's most influential artists today, returns to the touring stage in 2020 with the much awaited NIBIRU WORLD TOUR. Presented by AURA Music, Elite Media & Marketing (EMM) and Live Nation, the U.S. leg of the tour kicks off on April 2, 2020 in Atlanta, GA and will crisscross the country with the NIBIRU journey.Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 24 at 10am local time. See the venue's website for box office, presale dates and online tickets purchasing instructions. More cities and concert dates will be announced soon. Go to https://nibirutour.com/ for the latest announcements.With over 69 titles on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart in the last 3 years, fans of the beloved superstar can expect a plethora of his song hits performed as he only can do in the genre: live with a full band and a state-of-the-art lights, sound and pyrotechnics; in addition to new fan favorites from his recently released album NIBIRU. Ozuna received 8 nominations to Univision's Premio Lo Nuestro, he was the top winner in 2019 taking home 10 awards. The Latin music superstar recently released his long-awaited album NIBIRU which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Latin albums chart. On Thanksgiving weekend, Ozuna performed the single "Hasta que salga el sol" at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, to the delight of 22.1 million TV viewers and 3.5 million parade attendees. On Monday, December 2, the beloved "New King of Reggaeton" premiered on TV a performance of the single "Nibiru" on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! Show on the ABC network.Latin Music Ozuna is a multi-platinum Puerto Rican singer/songwriter leading the wave of the new generation of Latin music artists. Among his numerous achievements, in 2019 he broke the record as the biggest winner in a single year in the history of the Billboard Latin Music Awards. He also won Contemporary Latin Songwriter of the Year at the 2019 BMI Awards and made the 2019 Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People list. He currently ranks among 2019 Nielsen Music MidYear Top 5 Latin Artists and Top 5 Latin Albums. In 2018 he was named YouTube's most-viewed artist globally and also holds the record as the artist with the most videos with over one billion views, seven in total. His debut studio album " Odisea " became the longest-leading No. 1 album by a male artist on Billboard's Top Latin Albums charts, with an impressive 46 weeks atop; while his sophomore studio album "Aura" debuted No. 7 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart and remained #1 in the Top Latin Albums chart for 17 weeks.He has an impressive collection of chart-topping collaborations with the biggest names in Latin Urban music, like Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, and Nicky Jam; as well as globally acclaimed megastars, such as DJ Snake, Cardi B, Selena Gomez, Post Malone, Jeniffer López, Snoop Dogg, and Rosalía, among many others. Ozuna currently holds four Guinness World Records official titles for his impressive musical achievements.WHAT THE MEDIA IS SAYING ABOUT OZUNA:"The Golden Child of The Digital Streaming Era" - Vibe Magazine"The new king of reggaeton" - New York Post"The Future Is Ozuna" - Billboard"Puerto Rican powerhouse" - Forbes"Latin music superstar" - NBC News"One of the hottest reggaeton stars on the planet" - New York PostTour dates:Thu, 2nd Apr 2020 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy CenterFri, 3rd Apr 2020 Fort Lauderdale, FL BB&T CenterSat, 4th Apr 2020 Orlando, FL Amway CenterThu, 9th Apr 2020 El Paso, TX UTEP Don Haskins CenterFri, 10th Apr 2020 Kansas City, MO Sprint CenterSat, 11th Apr 2020 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy ArenaFri, 17th Apr 2020 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv ForumThu, 23rd Apr 2020 Fresno, CA Save Mart CenterFri, 24th Apr 2020 San Jose, CA SAP CenterSat, 25th Apr 2020 Anaheim, CA Honda CenterFri, 1st May 2020 Los Angeles, CA The ForumFri, 8th May 2020 San Diego, CA Pechanga ArenaSun, 10th May 2020 Portland, OR Veterans Memorial ColiseumFri, 15th May 2020 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile ArenaFri, 22nd May 2020 Reading, PA Santander ArenaSat, 23rd May 2020 Fairfax, VA EagleBank ArenaSun, 24th May 2020 Raleigh, NC PNC ArenaSat, 30th May 2020 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun ArenaFri, 4th Sep 2020 New York, NY Madison Square Garden



