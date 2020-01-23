Dave Matthews Band Announces 2020 North American Summer Tour



Tickets Go On Sale To The Public On Friday, February 21

Band To Help Plant One Million Trees In Partnership with The Dreaming Tree Wines, DocuSign And The Nature Conservancy



Today,



An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association will begin on Thursday, January 23, at 10 AM ET at www.warehouse.davematthewsband.com. Citi is the official presale credit card for the



Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 21, at 10 AM local time and at the venue box office. For the complete itinerary, see below or visit https://www.davematthewsband.com.















DAVE MATTHEWS BAND -2020 SUMMER TOUR DATES

Date City/State/Province Venue

SUMMER 2020

6/16 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

6/17 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

6/19 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage

6/20 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage

6/23 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom

6/24 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend

6/26 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

6/27 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

6/29 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

6/30 Clarkston, MI DTE

7/2 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater

7/3 Burgettstown, PA S&T Bank

7/8 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

7/10

7/11

7/14 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/15 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/17 Mansfield, MA XFINITY Center

7/18 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

7/21 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/22 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

7/24 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union

7/25 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

7/28 Charlotte, NC PNC

7/29 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/31 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

8/1 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

9/2 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

9/4 George, WA Gorge Amphitheatre

9/5 George, WA Gorge Amphitheatre

9/6 George, WA Gorge Amphitheatre

9/9 Bend, OR Les Schwab Amphitheater

9/11 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheater

9/12 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheater

9/16 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

9/18 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater

9/19 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater

9/22 Rogers, AR Walmart Arkansas

9/23 Southaven, MS BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

For additional 2020 dates, visit www.davematthewsband.com

About The Nature Conservancy's Plant a Billion

The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, TNC creates innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world's toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. Working in 79 countries and territories, TNC uses a collaborative approach to tackle climate change, conserve lands, waters and oceans, provide food and water sustainably and help make cities more sustainable. Learn more at www.nature.org and www.plantabillion.org/dmb



About Reverb

REVERB is a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to empowering millions of individuals to take action toward a better future for people and the planet. REVERB partners with musicians, festivals and venues to green their concert events while engaging fans face-to-face at shows to take environmental and social impact. In 2005, REVERB and DMB launched the Bama Green Project, and have been working together for the past 16 years. www.reverb.org



About DocuSign

DocuSign helps more than 500,000 customers to connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. The company is also committed to protecting the environment and launched the DocuSign for Forests initiative last year to create a significant, sustained global impact and protect the world's forests.



About The Dreaming Tree Wines

The Dreaming Tree Wines are a creative collaboration between award-winning winemaker Sean McKenzie and musician Dave Matthews. The team launched the collection of approachable, high-quality California wines in the fall of 2011. The portfolio currently includes a California Chardonnay, California Cabernet Sauvignon, California "



About Summerfest Presented by American Family Insurance

