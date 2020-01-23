Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
MP3 and More 23/01/2020

"View From The Podium - A Music Teacher's Journey" By Edward Judd Now Released

"View From The Podium - A Music Teacher's Journey" By Edward Judd Now Released

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) When music teacher Edward Judd was looking for a way to celebrate his 40th year in music education, he opted to write a series of reflections on some of his most memorable moments as an educator of young musicians. "I had no idea it would lead to a book," said Judd. "I just wanted to share some of my most treasured memories over my 40 years with students." On the evening of the Spring Concert at his school, Judd posted his reflections in the school auditorium lobby. "The response was very positive," said Judd "and several people suggested I put the stories in a book. The whole project took a few years."

Although Judd outlines his success with many groups, he also narrates many struggles he has encountered in trying to formulate a music program that will foster student success. "At times it has been difficult," Judd said. "Many times I have encountered school administrators that have said all the right things in supporting a school music program, but have not followed through with helpful action."

"Although I changed the names of some of the people I worked with," he said, "I do include groups I've taught and schools I've taught in without changing those names." Judd's experiences took him all over the New England states, and in a wide variety of settings, including teaching music in the elementary grades as well as middle school. He has taught in public high schools as well as a private academy, and has been a college band director.

View From the Podium is on sale now at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and many other fine retailers.

View from the Podium
Edward Judd
Publisher: Creative Music Productions
Language: English
ISBN-10: 0578557215
ISBN-13: 978-0578557212
Product Dimensions: 6 x 0.7 x 9 inches
Shipping Weight: 1.1 pounds
330 pages






Most read news of the week
Beyonce & Sony/ATV Music Publishing Sign Global Agreement
35th Anniversary Stellar Gospel Music Awards Nominations Announced
Black Caviar Releases New Single 'Mr Vain'
Wet Wet Wet To Tour Australia & New Zealand In May 2020
New Mexico's Julia Cozby Teams With Noted Producer Richard Cagle Of Montrose Records
Line-up And Venues For BBC Radio 6 Music Festival 2020 Announced
DJ Khaled Welcomes Second Child!
Of Monsters And Men Announces 2020 Fever Dream North American Tour
Nickelback Announces "All The Right Reasons 2020" Summer Tour
Big Yellow Dog Music Adds Eloise Alterman To Publishing Roster
Kendrick Lamar Announced To Headline BST Hyde Park
Afro-Peruvian Jazz Project Comes To The US
Nipsey Hussle Grammy Tribute To Feature Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch And YG
Netflix Releases Trailer For Taylor Swift's New Documentary "Miss Americana"
Nominees And Presenters Brandi Carlile & Tanya Tucker To Perform Together At The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0421519 secs // 4 () queries in 0.011657953262329 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how