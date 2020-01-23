Stayhealthy's Snack Town All-stars A Hit On Tidal Music Platform





Led by Chairman and former Secretary of Health and Human Services, Governor Tommy Thompson, Stayhealthy's mission has been focused on successfully addressing the growing epidemic of diseases that are linked directly to excess body fat such as many cancers, Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Stayhealthy Music and Entertainment's Snack Town All-Stars, a band made up of characters from the world of its successful Color Quest AR app, is now a featured hit on Tidal's Kids' Corner. This recognition expands on the success that both the band and app have had, with Color Quest AR now having almost 50 million YouTube views and one and half million downloads, and the All-Stars' "Stay Healthy Shake" music video receiving over one million video streams."We're truly proud to have such a fantastic platform supporting our music," stated Paul Ring, President of Stayhealthy Music and Entertainment. "Stayhealthy is definitely aligned with what Title's Kids' Corner is all about and consider it a great moment to be featured there.""It's very rewarding to see the reception that the Snack Town All-Stars are getting from such a leader in the high fidelity music streaming space as Tidal," said John Collins, Stayhealthy's CEO. "It's also another indication that both brands and parents are really embracing our message to address children's health in a fun way by combining entertainment with education. The "Stay Healthy Shake" dance video is succeeding in getting children to be more active by dancing and singing along at the same time they're learning about healthy foods and healthier lifestyles."The next dance video by the Snack Town All-Stars, "The Hip Hop ABC's", will be released the first week of February.Stayhealthy Music and Entertainment was founded by Stayhealthy, Inc., a company dedicated to innovating new ways of engaging, educating and empowering people about their personal health and wellness. The new company has recently signed with Universal Music Group on worldwide distribution for its children's music.About Stayhealthy, Inc.Founded in 1995, Stayhealthy Inc. is a healthcare technology company that has brought together the most advanced tools to measure, track, and change the health and wellness status of millions of users. Over the decades, Stayhealthy has learned what doesn't work in healthcare, and as a result, has identified engagement, education and retention as its core strategic initiatives. Stayhealthy is now launching a mobile platform with apps based on highly accurate, clinically valid screening tools delivered with patented augmented reality technology.Led by Chairman and former Secretary of Health and Human Services, Governor Tommy Thompson, Stayhealthy's mission has been focused on successfully addressing the growing epidemic of diseases that are linked directly to excess body fat such as many cancers, Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.



