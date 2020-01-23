New Hip-hop Track 'Sirens' From Callum Warns Of The Dangers Of Lust





Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbncXXuCbHOloRlu5RxinGA New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Inspired by a healthy mix of Mac Miller, Isaiah Rashad and Loyle Carner, Callum has encapsulated the same hypnotic mood,with his latest single 'Sirens'.With a distinctive dreamy, numbing sound and engrossing lyrics, Callum's latest single borrows its title from the Greek mythology creatures who distracted sailors with their angelic voices to lead them to death by shipwreck. Relating the message this gives to his own life experiences, he Callum comments;"It's not just lust for women but lust for money that can act as a Siren. The Siren ultimately is the lust for more, the idea that more is better even though what you really have should be all the fulfillment you need."Growing up in a fractured household did have one benefit - the exposure to a wide spectrum via the taste of his parents and grandparents. From jazz to soul to funk to hard rock, Callum eventually gravitated towards hip-hop artists like Jay-Z and Kanye West but not without acknowledging where the samples had originated from and the importance of each element of a great song. As tastes developed to include J.Cole, Mac Miller and Tyler the Creator, his own freestyling started as bursts of anger at his frustration at his isolation geographically and mental health struggles but his dedication to his craft has seen him become an almost beyond horizontal, laid-back artist who cuts through temptations of a fantasised lifestyle to muse upon REAL life, warts and all.Spotify: https://linktr.ee/fucallumFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/callum101996/Twitter: https://twitter.com/fucallumInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/fucallum/Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/callum123455Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbncXXuCbHOloRlu5RxinGA



