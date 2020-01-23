Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 23/01/2020

New Hip-hop Track 'Sirens' From Callum Warns Of The Dangers Of Lust

New Hip-hop Track 'Sirens' From Callum Warns Of The Dangers Of Lust

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Inspired by a healthy mix of Mac Miller, Isaiah Rashad and Loyle Carner, Callum has encapsulated the same hypnotic mood,with his latest single 'Sirens'.

With a distinctive dreamy, numbing sound and engrossing lyrics, Callum's latest single borrows its title from the Greek mythology creatures who distracted sailors with their angelic voices to lead them to death by shipwreck. Relating the message this gives to his own life experiences, he Callum comments;

"It's not just lust for women but lust for money that can act as a Siren. The Siren ultimately is the lust for more, the idea that more is better even though what you really have should be all the fulfillment you need."

Growing up in a fractured household did have one benefit - the exposure to a wide spectrum via the taste of his parents and grandparents. From jazz to soul to funk to hard rock, Callum eventually gravitated towards hip-hop artists like Jay-Z and Kanye West but not without acknowledging where the samples had originated from and the importance of each element of a great song. As tastes developed to include J.Cole, Mac Miller and Tyler the Creator, his own freestyling started as bursts of anger at his frustration at his isolation geographically and mental health struggles but his dedication to his craft has seen him become an almost beyond horizontal, laid-back artist who cuts through temptations of a fantasised lifestyle to muse upon REAL life, warts and all.

Spotify: https://linktr.ee/fucallum
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/callum101996/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/fucallum
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fucallum/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/callum123455
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbncXXuCbHOloRlu5RxinGA






Most read news of the week
Beyonce & Sony/ATV Music Publishing Sign Global Agreement
35th Anniversary Stellar Gospel Music Awards Nominations Announced
New Mexico's Julia Cozby Teams With Noted Producer Richard Cagle Of Montrose Records
Line-up And Venues For BBC Radio 6 Music Festival 2020 Announced
DJ Khaled Welcomes Second Child!
Of Monsters And Men Announces 2020 Fever Dream North American Tour
Nickelback Announces "All The Right Reasons 2020" Summer Tour
Big Yellow Dog Music Adds Eloise Alterman To Publishing Roster
Kendrick Lamar Announced To Headline BST Hyde Park
Afro-Peruvian Jazz Project Comes To The US
Nipsey Hussle Grammy Tribute To Feature Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch And YG
Netflix Releases Trailer For Taylor Swift's New Documentary "Miss Americana"
Nominees And Presenters Brandi Carlile & Tanya Tucker To Perform Together At The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
Pearl Jam Releases First Single From Upcoming Album "Dance Of The Clairvoyants"
Kasim Sulton's Utopia Announces Winter Tour Dates




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0331161 secs // 4 () queries in 0.006397008895874 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how