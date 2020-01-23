Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 23/01/2020

Rockie Brown Releases Official Music Video For "Soul Sister Retribution"

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Indie Pop / Rap Artist ROCKIE BROWN has released the official music video for her single, "Soul Sister Retribution," off of her recent EP, Mad World. Directed and filmed by Robert John Kley, "Soul Sister Retribution" was premiered on Top40-Charts.com
"'Soul Sister Retribution' is the song that changed my writing forever. I used to labor over pop sensibility but with this one, I decided to leave my heart directly on the paper. An outspoken stream of consciousness. It's the sole reason for the stylistic evolution in my artistry and music. I wanted to be poetically liberated. To say things that have meaning. That run deep and are meant to inspire, empower and move; reflecting on a time in history but igniting hope that love and strength can heal and unite. It's a conversation with young me, written for an older me about all my girls who may need to hear it." - Rockie Brown

Track List:
1. Soul Sister Retribution
2. Get Gone
3. Hero
4. Momma
5. Neurotic Chaotic Psychotic Erotic (Play)
6. Mad World

Rockie Brown is a British/Filipino indie pop/rap artist. Hailed by the Las Vegas Sun as "one of the city's most promising artists," the Vegas-based rapper, singer, and all-around badass is bringing her one-of-a-kind sound to a national audience.

In 2019, Brown signed 8 major sync deals with E! Entertainment's Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Total Divas, Total Bellas; A&E's Born This Way; MTV's The Real World, Lohan Beach Club; TLC's The Healer; USA Network's Miz & Mrs.; OWN Network's Family or Fiancé as well as Discovery, TLC and NASCAR international. Rockie's follow up EP, Mad World, is in high demand, already charting on nearly 100 college radio stations nationwide. Her song, "Hero," was approved for NPR's 2019 Tiny Desk Contest, and Mixmag, the world's biggest dance music and clubbing destination, recently dropped her new single, "Get Gone." Rockie just signed with Urban Influence in the U.K.

Rockie's extensive training at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy is matched by cutting her teeth in countless bars, showrooms, and Vegas lounges in multiple styles and genres — including Rock, Rap and even Opera. These hard-won attributes make up her signature sound and unique performance style.






Most read news of the week
New Mexico's Julia Cozby Teams With Noted Producer Richard Cagle Of Montrose Records
Nipsey Hussle Grammy Tribute To Feature Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch And YG
Nominees And Presenters Brandi Carlile & Tanya Tucker To Perform Together At The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
Beyonce & Sony/ATV Music Publishing Sign Global Agreement
Get Your Vibrators For Valentines Day As The Vibrators Will Release "Live In NYC (At The Bowery Electric)" On February 14, 2020
35th Anniversary Stellar Gospel Music Awards Nominations Announced
ABBA To Re-release Landmark Concert As 3LP Set Half-speed Mastered By Miles Showell At Abbey Road Studios
Kasim Sulton's Utopia Announces Winter Tour Dates
Nickelback Announces "All The Right Reasons 2020" Summer Tour
Line-up And Venues For BBC Radio 6 Music Festival 2020 Announced
Pepsi Zero Sugar Announces Appearances And Performances Lineup Of Super Bowl LIV: Snoop Dogg, Lil Jon, Fat Joe And Friends, Adriana Lima And More
Afro-Peruvian Jazz Project Comes To The US
Big Yellow Dog Music Adds Eloise Alterman To Publishing Roster
DJ Khaled Welcomes Second Child!
Of Monsters And Men Announces 2020 Fever Dream North American Tour




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0329621 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0071637630462646 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how