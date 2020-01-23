Rockie Brown Releases Official Music Video For "Soul Sister Retribution"



"'Soul Sister Retribution' is the song that changed my writing forever. I used to labor over pop sensibility but with this one, I decided to leave my heart directly on the paper. An outspoken stream of consciousness. It's the sole reason for the stylistic evolution in my artistry and music. I wanted to be poetically liberated. To say things that have meaning. That run deep and are meant to inspire, empower and move; reflecting on a time in history but igniting hope that love and strength can heal and unite. It's a conversation with young me, written for an older me about all my girls who may need to hear it." - Rockie Brown



Track List:

1. Soul Sister Retribution

2. Get Gone

3. Hero

4. Momma

5. Neurotic Chaotic Psychotic Erotic (Play)

6. Mad World



Rockie Brown is a British/Filipino indie pop/rap artist. Hailed by the Las



In 2019, Brown signed 8 major sync deals with E! Entertainment's Keeping Up with the Kardashians,



Rockie's extensive training at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy is matched by cutting her teeth in countless bars, showrooms, and Vegas lounges in multiple styles and genres — including Rock, Rap and even Opera. These hard-won attributes make up her signature sound and unique performance style.




