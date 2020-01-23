Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 23/01/2020

German Electronic/Synthpop Band Sea Of Sin Present Their Video & Single, "You"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) German Electronic/Synthpop Duo SEA OF SIN present the release of their single and video, "You."
"YOU" is a homage to all the beloved ones who make our lives so special and help us to get through! "YOU" contains the classic SEA OF SIN ingredients with a catchy hook-line and strong melodies which makes it stick to listeners hearts and in their heads.

The new album Unbroken shows the two founding members Frank
Zwicker (vocals & words) and Klaus Schill (synths, guitars & production) musically more mature than ever. The songs on the new album have the classic SEA OF SIN ingredients: high‐quality electronic pop music with a penchant for melancholy and strong, catchy melodies that get stuck in the head and heart.

Stylistically the spectrum ranges from mid‐tempo numbers with influences from classic 90s electropop to energetic songs that contain elements from indie bands such as New Order or The Editors. The distinctive and unmistakable voice of Frank and the sophisticated production handwriting of Klaus always ensure the special SEA OF SIN touch.

"If you like the typical Synth Pop sound of the '90s, then this album should find its way into your CD shelf as fast as possible." - Electrozombies

SEA OF SIN are:
Klaus Schill (Synths, Guitars, Production)
Frank Zwicker (Vocals & Words)

German Synthpop Band SEA OF SIN is back! In 2018 they released their comeback album Future Pulse and the Singles "Star" and "Beyond Sadness" reaching Top 10 placements in DAC (Deutsche Alternative Charts) and GEWC (German Electronic Web Charts).

Now they have released their new Album Unbroken! The aim is to make the music of SEA OF SIN accessible to a broader audience. The new songs have significantly more pop appeal and much higher hit potential beyond the underground scene.






