DJ Khaled Announced For Hard Rock's First Artist Residency For 2020

He managed to do all of this while occupying the top of the charts. Since launching his career two decades ago, he has sold 18 million singles and 5 million albums and generated 3 billion- plus streams. His discography encompasses eight gold singles, five platinum singles, and two double-platinum singles. He landed back-to-back #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with the gold-selling Major Key in 2016 and platinum-certified GRAMMY Award-nominated Grateful in 2017. The latter boasted the sextuple-platinum Billboard Hot 100 #1 " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hard Rock International has announced today its first artist residency of 2020 with Grammy Award-Nominated DJ Khaled featuring an eight-date run at the newly opened DAER Nightclub/Dayclub at the world's first Guitar Hotel, located in Hollywood, Fla.; DAER Nightclub at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City; and Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa.The "Big Game After Party Presented by Greystone Sundays with DJ Khaled" at DAER Nightclub in Hollywood will take place on Sunday, February 2, and will mark the first performance by the new resident DJ, with seven additional performances scheduled throughout 2020."The Hard Rock is an iconic brand known around the world, and I am excited to announce my new DJ Khaled residency at their flagship properties in Florida and New Jersey," said DJ Khaled. "Kicking off my residency at the new DAER Nightclub in South Florida for the Big Game Weekend is going to be epic, and I look forward to making 2020 with Hard Rock an unforgettable year.""This year is going to be big for Khaled and with the announcement of his residency at Hard Rock, we are thrilled to continue this incredible journey in his career. As a DJ first and foremost, producer, mogul and entrepreneur - DJ Khaled has always been about the music and this partnership gives him another opportunity to connect with his fans," said Michael Yormark, President of Roc Nation Sports International/Co-CEO of Roc Nation Unified."Roc Nation strives to foster impactful partnerships with our talent and this is just that. We are so excited to set things off in a big way with Miami native DJ Khaled and Hard Rock on the weekend of the Big Game."DAER South Florida, the Las Vegas-style Dayclub and Nightclub which has taken Hollywood by a storm with its epic roster of DJs and performers, will feature a complete lineup of artists and events for the Big Game Weekend, including DJ Martin Garrix at DAER Dayclub on Saturday, February 1; Lil Jon at DAER Dayclub on Sunday, February 2; and DJ Khaled at DAER Nightclub on Sunday, February 2 - with even more artists to be announced soon."We are so pleased to announce this incredible partnership with DJ Khaled," said Jim Allen, Chairman and CEO of Hard Rock International. "We are grateful to him and Roc Nation for helping us bring guests another level of world class entertainment to our flagship properties."For table reservations please call 945-779-4750 or visit hardrocknightlife@shrss.com. For a complete lineup of artists and events, to purchase tickets or for more information on DAER, visit www.hardrocknightlife.com.DAER Dayclub operates Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. DAER Nightclub is open Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to late. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend.GRAMMY® nominated multi-platinum artist, music industry visionary, innovative influencer, mogul, and mega-producer DJ Khaled retains a perennial spot at the top of the global conversation. How many artists have sound tracked a White House Correspondents Dinner' grand entrance by President Barack Obama and shared the screen with Academy Award nominee Ray Liotta? None, other than DJ Khaled...He managed to do all of this while occupying the top of the charts. Since launching his career two decades ago, he has sold 18 million singles and 5 million albums and generated 3 billion- plus streams. His discography encompasses eight gold singles, five platinum singles, and two double-platinum singles. He landed back-to-back #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with the gold-selling Major Key in 2016 and platinum-certified GRAMMY Award-nominated Grateful in 2017. The latter boasted the sextuple-platinum Billboard Hot 100 #1 " I'm The One " [feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, & Lil Wayne] and quadruple-platinum " Wild Thoughts " [feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller]. His twelfth full-length album, Father of Asahd [We The Best Music Group/Epic Records], would be the "#1 Most-Streamed Record" upon release in 2019, achieve a gold certification from the RIAA, and mark his third straight Top 2 debut on the Billboard Top 200. He also runs We The Best Music Group, stands out as a New York Times bestselling author, and served as a judge on Fox's top-rated 2018 smash The Four. Plus, Bono welcomed him as the first social media ambassador for Project Red and Get Schooled enlisted him as its national spokesperson.



