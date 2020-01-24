Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 24/01/2020

Superstar Mohamed Hamaki Performs In Dubai In Partnership With OPPO

DUBAI, UAE (Top40 Charts) Celebrated Arabic singer Mohamed Hamaki performed at The Pointe Palm, Dubai on January 17 in partnership with the leading global technology company, OPPO. The company collaborated with the superstar to endorse OPPO's latest smartphone series, Reno2, to further strengthen its brand presence in the MENA market.

Hamaki recently launched his first song with OPPO Reno2 series, "Tearaf Bahebak Leh", which features catchy rhymes and highlights the standout features of the smartphone series, such as its quad cameras and super steady video. The song was a huge hit on social media, receiving almost 6 million views on YouTube in less than one week.

Ethan Xue, President, OPPO Middle East & Africa, said, "We are delighted to announce our partnership with the superstar Mohamed Hamaki, to represent OPPO in Egypt and the Middle East. Mohamed has a strong artistic track record of successes and a huge fan base across the region, and we believe that, with his captivating personality and incredible talent, he is the ideal ambassador to represent OPPO as a young and innovative brand."
"It is an honor to represent such an iconic and reputable brand as OPPO," said Hamaki. "OPPO has a strong brand spirit and identity that I really connect with. It's youthful and creative, and the Reno2 is a fantastic smartphone to capture life as it happens. It's clear to me why OPPO has become such a popular brand in the region in such a short time, and I'm thrilled to be part of it."

Launched in Q4 2019, OPPO Reno2 Series, comprising the Reno2 and Reno2F models, is packed with photography-enhancing features such as the Ultra Dark Mode, Ultra Steady Video feature, 5x Hybrid Zoom, Ultra-Wide-Angle lens and a shark fin pop-up camera.

OPPO has pioneered several industry breakthrough technologies in line with its objective of making premium technology more accessible for consumers.






