Jason Chaos Returns From Egypt For "Chaos Home Coming" On January 24, 2020

Guest Hosts for "Chaos Home Coming" include superstars: GIO, ERIC SPADE aka Eric Rivas, PoUTY KITTY, RoCKMAGIC, LDoTNewYoRK, BESoMETHINGSoFT,LILITHS FAITH, and 7CRoWN. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Entertainment Icon Jason Chaos has just returned from his 13lackout Party in Egypt, just in time to throw a "Chaos Home Coming" party for NYC's elite party players this Friday, January 24th, 2020.As NYC's top party promoter, Jason Chaos has years of success in the entertainment industry, and his parties are the most highly anticipated events in NYC."Chaos Home Coming" features appearances by Set Wolf (Performer who transforms into a werewolf upon the consumption of alcohol), and rising pop star MIRUD from Kosovo, whose latest single "Ende Te Due" is currently #3 in the music charts in Kosovo, Albania, Montenegro and Macedonia. MIRUD also participated in the Eurovision Song Contest for Albania last year winning the popular public votes."Chaos Home Coming" takes place Friday January 24th, 2020 in the basement at The Delancey located at 168 Delancey St, New York, NY 10002 - MIDNIGHT - Don't Miss This Opportunity To Party with NYC's Elite Party People!!!Guest Hosts for "Chaos Home Coming" include superstars: GIO, ERIC SPADE aka Eric Rivas, PoUTY KITTY, RoCKMAGIC, LDoTNewYoRK, BESoMETHINGSoFT,LILITHS FAITH, and 7CRoWN.



