Gabrielle Aplin & Nina Nesbitt Releases 'Miss You 2' Video

MARCH UK HEADLINE TOUR DATES:

4th - Glasgow, Saint Luke's

5th - Liverpool, O2 Academy 2

6th - Newcastle, Wylam Brewery

7th - Manchester, Manchester Academy 2

9th - Belfast, Limelight

10th - Dublin, Olympia Theatre

12th - Leeds, Stylus

13th - Cardiff, Y Plas

14th - Nottingham, Rock City

16th - Brighton, Concorde 2

17th - London, Shepherds Bush Empire

18th - Bristol, SWX



APRIL EUROPEAN HEADLINE TOUR DATES

14th - Berlin, Privatclub

15th - Cologne, Luxor

16th - Paris, Badaboum

20th - Brussels, La Madeleine

21st - Rotterdam, Rotown Rotterdam

ACCLAIM FOR DEAR HAPPY:

"A life-affirming antidote to gloomy January" - Sunday Times Culture

"Her third album convincingly moots her as Wiltshire's answer to Taylor Swift, with plenty of taut, relationship pop that has bags of charm." - Mail On Sunday

"Full of upbeat, jubilant songs, it is expertly engineered for pop virality." - The Independent

"Gabrielle Aplin has shown she's no mere pop fluke" - MOJO

"Silken melody spun out classily" - Classic Pop

"A record which ranges from bubblegum pop and electro-funk to powerful, piano-driven showstoppers and back again." - The Arts Desk

"On Dear Happy, the English singer-songwriter goes pop but doesn't fail to create an album as breathtaking as her previous projects." - GIGWISE



With extensive international touring, Aplin racked up a further three No.1s worldwide and released her second album Light Up The Dark in 2015 to huge acclaim worldwide. In 2016 she released the Miss You EP, which has clocked up over 80 million streams across Spotify and Apple Music.



It's been non-stop for Nina since signing her new deal with Cooking Vinyl, a tour of the US with Jake Bugg, sold-out UK and US headline tours, winning the Evolution Award at the SSE Scottish New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Gabrielle Aplin and Nina Nesbitt have released the video for their new single 'Miss You 2'. The video captures Gabrielle and Nina alongside couples as they overcome relationship differences.'Miss You 2' is a brand new version of Gabrielle's 2016 hit single 'Miss You', reworked this year in collaboration with Nina Nesbitt.The pair are long-term friends and a collaboration is something that both fans and the artists have wanted for years.'Miss You 2' is proving a radio hit and has been added to the Radio 2 B-list, while it also featured in Radio 1's 'Best New Pop'. The track has also received over 2.5 million streams.The video comes on the back of the release of Gabrielle Aplin's brand new album Dear Happy. The record has been released to swathes of critical praise, and the album is featured as Radio 2's 'Album Of The Week' this week, while its singles have also been getting great Radio 1 support. Dear Happy has clocked up over 100 million streams across all tracks.The album is an uplifting pop record that chronicles Gabrielle's life, and the experiences and cultures she has been inspired by whilst touring and travelling the world over the past couple of years.Dear Happy features some of Gabrielle's most personal lyrical moments alongside a breadth of music and influences not yet heard from her before, displaying the wonderful diversity of Gabrielle Aplin as both a pop star and songwriter. Gabrielle Aplin will be touring in support of Dear Happy, which runs throughout the UK and Ireland in March. Dates are selling quickly with Glasgow already sold out. This week Gabrielle also announced a six-date European tour. Tickets are on sale now and available from https://www.gabrielleaplin.co.uk/live/MARCH UK HEADLINE TOUR DATES:4th - Glasgow, Saint Luke's5th - Liverpool, O2 Academy 26th - Newcastle, Wylam Brewery7th - Manchester, Manchester Academy 29th - Belfast, Limelight10th - Dublin, Olympia Theatre12th - Leeds, Stylus13th - Cardiff, Y Plas14th - Nottingham, Rock City16th - Brighton, Concorde 217th - London, Shepherds Bush Empire18th - Bristol, SWXAPRIL EUROPEAN HEADLINE TOUR DATES14th - Berlin, Privatclub15th - Cologne, Luxor16th - Paris, Badaboum20th - Brussels, La Madeleine21st - Rotterdam, Rotown Rotterdam23rd - København, Ideal BarACCLAIM FOR DEAR HAPPY:"A life-affirming antidote to gloomy January" - Sunday Times Culture"Her third album convincingly moots her as Wiltshire's answer to Taylor Swift, with plenty of taut, relationship pop that has bags of charm." - Mail On Sunday"Full of upbeat, jubilant songs, it is expertly engineered for pop virality." - The Independent"Gabrielle Aplin has shown she's no mere pop fluke" - MOJO"Proof that being her own boss suits Gabrielle to a T" - OK!"Silken melody spun out classily" - Classic Pop"A record which ranges from bubblegum pop and electro-funk to powerful, piano-driven showstoppers and back again." - The Arts Desk"On Dear Happy, the English singer-songwriter goes pop but doesn't fail to create an album as breathtaking as her previous projects." - GIGWISEFrom originally establishing herself as a teenage internet sensation, posting covers to YouTube, Gabrielle Aplin has ridden a whirlwind career of success. She topped the UK charts with her incredible cover of 'The Power Of Love' in 2012, and saw her 2013 debut album English Rain certified gold. That album featured the Top 10 hits 'Please Don't Say You Love Me', 'Home', 'Salvation' and 'Panic Cord'.With extensive international touring, Aplin racked up a further three No.1s worldwide and released her second album Light Up The Dark in 2015 to huge acclaim worldwide. In 2016 she released the Miss You EP, which has clocked up over 80 million streams across Spotify and Apple Music.In 2017, following a sold out tour in the US and six sold out shows in Japan, Gabrielle released the Avalon EP, which again racked up millions of streams, gained great Radio 1 support and had single 'Waking Up Slow' voted one of the station's 'Best Pop Songs' of the year.In 2018 Gabrielle Aplin launched her own cooking show Food With Friends on her Youtube channel (949K subscribers). In the series she cooks vegan recipes with friends and other artists in an attempt to show how fun and easy vegan recipes can be.2019 saw Gabrielle Aplin continue to extend her worldwide reach including performing her first shows in the Philippines. At home she continues to nurture and support both new and established artists on her label Never Fade Records.The label showcases its varied roster with an annual Christmas celebration, which proves a highly anticipated date in the calendar for fans. In addition the label holds monthly nights at London's, The Social, giving a platform for new artists and special guests. Never Fade Records also helped to save the venue from closure in 2019.Last year Gabrielle was unveiled as the face of H&M's new H&M Music Campaign. As part of the campaign Gabrielle designed a collection of sustainable merchandise for H&M online and in store and her music was promoted across H&M stores. Watch the campaign video here. Nina Nesbitt of 2019 is not like the Nina Nesbitt of 2013, the one who arrived as if from nowhere in 2012 and scored a UK top 15 album with Peroxide in early 2014.After uploading videos onto Youtube, a chance meeting with Ed Sheeran in 2011 after a gig lead to an impromptu performance and an offer to support him at Shepherd's Bush Empire and several dates across Europe. Still unsigned, a cover of an Example song then lead to a support slot on his arena tour, which was then followed by an appearance on the Radio One playlist. Having signed to Island, the Nesbitt tornado was now in motion, taking in more playlist appearances, more live shows, more Top 40 singles, more acclaim.After a breakdown in her relationship with Island, Nina embraced songwriting for others (The Shires, Jessie Ware, Matoma, Olivia Holt, Jonas Blue) and learnt production for herself. This reignited her passion for music after leaving the major label - kickstarted by the creation of the beautiful, fully biographical 'The Moments I'm Missing', the first single taken from the new album The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change, a swirling combination of delicate piano lament and robust, intricately programmed beats that features LA singer Goody Grace.It's been non-stop for Nina since signing her new deal with Cooking Vinyl, a tour of the US with Jake Bugg, sold-out UK and US headline tours, winning the Evolution Award at the SSE Scottish Music Awards, covers of tmrw magazine and Rollacoaster, BBC Breakfast, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and to top it off, she was asked to collaborate with emerging female artists, Sasha Sloan and Charlotte Lawrence on a new track 'Psychopath' for the launch of Spotify 'Louder Together' - Nina's reach globally has also been illustrated by the reports of both Spotify and Apple promoting Nina's single in New York's Times Square on huge billboards. Nina now also prepares for a huge UK and European tour with Jess Glynne. Nina's combined streams have now surpassed 350 million.



