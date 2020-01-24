Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 24/01/2020

Iyla Announces New EP "Other Ways To Vent"

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) LA's rising star IYLA announces her much anticipated new body of work, 'OTHER WAYS TO VENT' EP - out February 7, and new single and video in the shape of the deeply atmospheric 'TATTOO TEARS' - out today. A whirlwind 18-months has seen the young creative win praise from critics and masses alike with her outstanding debut EP 'WAR + RAINDROPS'; coining her own take on powerful, progressive, soulful R&B, paired with exemplary, other-worldly visuals, transporting viewers into the colorful aesthetic of IYLA's world.

Speaking on the new visual for 'TATTOO TEARS', she reveals; "In a relationship feelings and expectations are constantly being projected on you by your partner. The visuals being projected on me in this video are a representation that no matter how chaotic it gets, those projections are temporary and ultimately do not define or change who you really are." The dark, dreamy, monochrome visual sees' IYLA sing ''I'm a Queen take your crown, throw a King off his throne", her luxurious R&B vocal gliding effortlessly over the beat.

Watch the video, directed and styled by long time creative collaborators, Embryo and Brookelyn Styles at Top40-Charts.com!

Tipped for a breakthrough 2020, the young artist -- whose influences include Destiny's Child, Brandy, Aaliyah, SZA, Kehlani and H.E.R -- can boast more than 30+ million combined global stream, with YouTube naming her as one of 2019's Foundry Artists (previous graduates include ROSALÍA, Dua Lipa, Chloe x Halle).

With her first ever headlining North American tour on the horizon, starting February 16, following the February 7 release of her 'OTHER WAYS TO VENT' EP, one to watch IYLA is poised as one of the most exciting artists to emerge in 2020.
More exciting news to come!

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:
02/16 - Café du Nord - San Francisco, CA
02/18 - The Troubadour - Los Angeles, CA
02/19 - Valley Bar - Phoenix, AZ
02/21 - House of Blues: Bronze Peacock - Dallas, TX
02/22 - House of Blues: Cambridge Room - Houston, TX
02/23 - Stubb's Indoor - Austin, TX
02/25 - High Watt - Nashville, TN
02/26 - Vinyl - Atlanta, GA
02/28 - Songbyrd DC - Washington, DC
02/29 - Sonia - Boston, MA
03/02 - Rough Trade - Brooklyn, NY
03/03 - The Foundry at The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA
03/05 - The Drake Underground - Toronto, ON
03/07 - Beat Kitchen - Chicago, IL
03/09 - Larimer Lounge - Denver, CO
03/11 - Kilby Court - Salt Lake City, UT
www.iylamusic.com






Most read news of the week
New Mexico's Julia Cozby Teams With Noted Producer Richard Cagle Of Montrose Records
35th Anniversary Stellar Gospel Music Awards Nominations Announced
Line-up And Venues For BBC Radio 6 Music Festival 2020 Announced
Nipsey Hussle Grammy Tribute To Feature Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch And YG
Afro-Peruvian Jazz Project Comes To The US
DJ Khaled Welcomes Second Child!
Big Yellow Dog Music Adds Eloise Alterman To Publishing Roster
Of Monsters And Men Announces 2020 Fever Dream North American Tour
Kasim Sulton's Utopia Announces Winter Tour Dates
Nickelback Announces "All The Right Reasons 2020" Summer Tour
Nominees And Presenters Brandi Carlile & Tanya Tucker To Perform Together At The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
Pearl Jam Releases First Single From Upcoming Album "Dance Of The Clairvoyants"
Netflix Releases Trailer For Taylor Swift's New Documentary "Miss Americana"
Get Your Vibrators For Valentines Day As The Vibrators Will Release "Live In NYC (At The Bowery Electric)" On February 14, 2020
Dave Matthews Band Announces 2020 North American Summer Tour!




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0292780 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0075938701629639 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how