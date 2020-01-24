Iyla Announces New EP "Other Ways To Vent"





www.iylamusic.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) LA's rising star IYLA announces her much anticipated new body of work, 'OTHER WAYS TO VENT' EP - out February 7, and new single and video in the shape of the deeply atmospheric 'TATTOO TEARS' - out today. A whirlwind 18-months has seen the young creative win praise from critics and masses alike with her outstanding debut EP 'WAR + RAINDROPS'; coining her own take on powerful, progressive, soulful R&B, paired with exemplary, other-worldly visuals, transporting viewers into the colorful aesthetic of IYLA's world.Speaking on the new visual for 'TATTOO TEARS', she reveals; "In a relationship feelings and expectations are constantly being projected on you by your partner. The visuals being projected on me in this video are a representation that no matter how chaotic it gets, those projections are temporary and ultimately do not define or change who you really are." The dark, dreamy, monochrome visual sees' IYLA sing ''I'm a Queen take your crown, throw a King off his throne", her luxurious R&B vocal gliding effortlessly over the beat.Watch the video, directed and styled by long time creative collaborators, Embryo and Brookelyn Styles at Top40-Charts.com!Tipped for a breakthrough 2020, the young artist -- whose influences include Destiny's Child, Brandy, Aaliyah, SZA, Kehlani and H.E.R -- can boast more than 30+ million combined global stream, with YouTube naming her as one of 2019's Foundry Artists (previous graduates include ROSALÍA, Dua Lipa, Chloe x Halle).With her first ever headlining North American tour on the horizon, starting February 16, following the February 7 release of her 'OTHER WAYS TO VENT' EP, one to watch IYLA is poised as one of the most exciting artists to emerge in 2020.More exciting news to come!NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:02/16 - Café du Nord - San Francisco, CA02/18 - The Troubadour - Los Angeles, CA02/19 - Valley Bar - Phoenix, AZ02/21 - House of Blues: Bronze Peacock - Dallas, TX02/22 - House of Blues: Cambridge Room - Houston, TX02/23 - Stubb's Indoor - Austin, TX02/25 - High Watt - Nashville, TN02/26 - Vinyl - Atlanta, GA02/28 - Songbyrd DC - Washington, DC02/29 - Sonia - Boston, MA03/02 - Rough Trade - Brooklyn, NY03/03 - The Foundry at The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA03/05 - The Drake Underground - Toronto, ON03/07 - Beat Kitchen - Chicago, IL03/09 - Larimer Lounge - Denver, CO03/11 - Kilby Court - Salt Lake City, UTwww.iylamusic.com



