Caroline Vreeland Releases Slow-Burning "Drinking For 2"

Friday, March 6th — Three Heads — Rochester, NY* New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The indie-pop singer-songwriter Caroline Vreeland releases"Drinking For 2," the third single off of her forthcoming debut LP 'Notes on Sex and Wine'. The layered and atmospheric track sees the "bold" (Harper's Bazaar) artist dissecting the empty space left after a relationship falls apart, and explores the push and pull of lust.On the track, Caroline says: "This song came about during a time where I was being particularly flippant about a certain suitor. I would ignore his calls all day and then suddenly demand his presence at my apartment in Los Angeles. When he didn't show up within an hour, I would drink my wine and his and then lock him out and ignore his calls. If he did show up readily, I would get my kicks." Read More About Caroline Vreeland via The New York Times:https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/16/style/caroline-vreeland-a-singer-with-a-famous-fashion-name.htmlThe femme fatale is gearing up for an East Coast tour supporting alt-pop bands Roses & Revolutions and KOPPS. The five-date run will kick off on February 28th at Milkboy in Philadelphia. The tour will also see the "glamorous and nonchalant" (SSENSE) singer-songwriter taking the stage at legendary New York City rock venue Mercury Lounge, sure to be a special hometown show.Caroline Vreeland found success embracing the fashion world she was born into as the great-granddaughter of emblematic Vogue editor Diana Vreeland, making a name for herself as one to watch. In the hyper-curated Instagram age, Caroline Vreeland has carved a niche out for herself as blunt, unapologetic, and chic both in her music and self-expression. Gracing countless magazine covers, Caroline Vreeland's music has been praised by Interview, W Magazine, Harper's Bazaar, The New York Post, Ocean Drive Magazine, and others. 'Notes on Sex and Wine' is her unrestrained first official release and sees the singer-songwriter channeling Patsy Cline, Nancy Sinatra, and Amy Winehouse.PRAISE FOR CAROLINE VREELAND:"multi-hyphenate artist" - REFINERY 29"moody" — W MAGAZINE"impressive" — INTERVIEW"Busting out on the pop scene" — NY POST"torchy, bluesy...honest and sardonic as it is vulnerable" - NYLONCAROLINE VREELAND WINTER TOUR TOUR 2020 DATES:*Supporting Roses & Revolutions + KOPPSFriday, February 28 — Milkboy — Philadelphia, PA*Saturday, February 29 — Songbyrd — Washington, D.C.*Wednesday, March 4th — Mercury Lounge — New York, NY*Thursday, March 5th — Middle East — Cambridge, MA*Friday, March 6th — Three Heads — Rochester, NY*



