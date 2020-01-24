Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 24/01/2020

Billie Eilish Directs Official Music Video For "Everything I Wanted"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Six time GRAMMY Award nominee Billie Eilish has debuted the official music video for her song "everything i wanted". Directed by Billie, the compelling video features herself alongside her sole collaborator and brother FINNEAS, in what is a moving portrayal of sibling love. "My brother and I wrote this song about each other and I wanted to create a visual that emphasizes that no matter what, we'll be there for each other through everything." Billie reveals, "This is the second video I've directed of mine. We worked so hard, for hours and hours on end. I love it, I hope you do too."

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that Billie Eilish will perform the title song to the upcoming 25th James Bond film No Time To Die. The song will be released on Darkroom/Interscope Records/Universal Music. No Time To Die is in theatres globally from 2 April 2020 in the U.K. through Universal Pictures International and in the U.S on April 10, from MGM via their United Artists Releasing banner. The 18-year-old multi-platinum selling and GRAMMY® Award nominated Billie Eilish has written the title song with her elder brother; fellow multi GRAMMY® Award nominated FINNEAS. Billie Eilish is the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song.

This Sunday, January 26, Billie Eilish will be performing at the 62nd GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles. Nominated for 6 awards, Billie Eilish has made history as the youngest artist to receive nominations across all four major categories; Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Best New Artist, alongside Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Billie Eilish released her DOUBLE PLATINUM debut album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? in March 2019. The Album Of The Year nominated full-length debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S as well as 17 additional countries around the world upon release. She scored her first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 and at Top 40 radio with Song and Record of the Year nominated "bad guy". WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? was the highest selling debut album of 2019 and biggest North American debut of the decade (male, female or group), hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album charts for an additional 2 non-consecutive weeks since its release. WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? was written, produced and recorded entirely by Billie Eilish and brother FINNEAS in their childhood home of Highland Park, Los Angeles. FINNEAS is nominated for 5 GRAMMY Awards®, including the prestigious Producer of the Year, Non Classical.
Billie's 2020 WHERE DO WE GO? World Arena Tour sold out within an hour of on-sale and starts March 9, 2020.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES*
03/09 - AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL
03/10 - Amway Center - Orlando, FL
03/12 - PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC
03/13 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA
03/15 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY
03/16 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ
03/18 - Capital One Center - Washington, DC
03/19 - TD Garden - Boston, MA
03/20 - Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY
03/23 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI
03/24 - United Center - Chicago, IL
03/25 - Bankers Life Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN
03/27 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN
03/28 - Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO
03/29 - CHI Health Center Omaha - Omaha, NE
04/01 - Pepsi Center - Denver, CO
04/03- The Forum - Los Angeles, CA
04/04 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA
04/05 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA
04/07 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA
04/08 - Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA
04/10 - Tacoma Dome - Seattle, WA
04/11 - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC






