Growing up in the small farming town of Leamington, Ontario, Raffoul first started writing songs at age 10, thanks in no small part to the influence of his father - a musician who's opened for everyone from New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer/songwriter Billy Raffoul releases new song "It's A Beautiful Life" today on Interscope Records/Universal Music. Written by Billy Raffoul and Morten Pilegaard, and produced by Raffoul and Pilo, "It's A Beautiful Life" is available now at all digital retailers. The video for "It's A Beautiful Life" was shot in Los Angeles and directed by Jesse DeFlorio.Says Raffoul of the track, "It's A Beautiful Life is a song I wrote for my cousin David Raffoul a few years back. It's about the loss and celebration of life."Raffoul is gearing up to hit the road for a string of North American headline dates. Billy Raffoul's A Few More Hours At… 2020 North American Tour will kick off February 28, 2020 in Boston, MA at Café 939, and will stop at Toronto's Velvet Underground on March 5. For a complete list of tour dates and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.billyraffoul.com/tour.Growing up in the small farming town of Leamington, Ontario, Raffoul first started writing songs at age 10, thanks in no small part to the influence of his father - a musician who's opened for everyone from Joe Cocker to Bon Jovi. After landing his first paying gig - playing to long-haul drivers at a local truck stop - Raffoul began playing at nearby bars and clubs at age 16, often driving into Detroit for shows. He eventually connected with a manager and moved down to Nashville to push forward with his music career. Soon after scoring a deal with Interscope Records, Raffoul released the critically hailed song "Driver" and followed that with his debut EP 1975 in June 2018 which featured the fan favorite "Acoustic". Critical praise followed with NPR raving, "Billy Raffoul has stepped into the spotlight." This past September Raffoul released Live In June EP which was recorded during his spring 2019 club tour opening for Parachute and captures Raffoul's stripped-down performance aesthetic. Over the past few years, Raffoul has opened for heavyweight artists like, Kings of Leon, X Ambassadors, NEEDTOBREATHE and Kaleo, captivating crowds with his understated yet intensely passionate stage presence.



