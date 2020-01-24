Viewtopia Music Festival Has Partnered With Superfest Miami Live & The City Of Miami Gardens





SuperFest Miami LIVE, a community, music, sport & entertainment festival during the Big Championship Game taking place in the beautiful city of Miami Gardens, Florida. This highly anticipated weekend is a celebration of Miami's vibrant and eclectic culture. It is designed to showcase a fascinating fusion of music, art, food, fashion, and fun during Miami's Big Championship Game weekend. It's all about MIAMI! https://www.SuperFestMiami.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Superbowl LIV isn't the only thing fans are rushing to Miami for this weekend! VEWTOPIA has joined SuperFest Miami LIVE, and fans couldn't be more excited.With a superstar lineup that includes all of the biggest names in Hip Hop, Pop and Latin Music, Miami Gardens, the location of SuperFest Miami LIVE, is the place to see: Cardi B, Chris Brown, Migos, DaBaby, Plies, Burna Boy, Nicky Jam and so many more. SuperFest Miami LIVE will take place January 24- February 2, 2020. For tickets visit https://www.SuperFestMiami.comThe merging of these events will allow ticket-buying attendees to not only enjoy the VEWTOPIA Music Festival, but also all of the family-friendly activities SuperFest Miami LIVE has to offer all in one location which is in walking distance to the Hard Rock Stadium. That's access to the fan village, (which highlights Miami's culture, food, and music scene), feature concerts, a family carnival, 14 hours of live performances and interactive experiences! It's non-stop fun for the Miami community and global visitors.Ryan Burke, founder of the VIEWTOPIA Festival had this to say about the stellar event. "VEWLive! has been responsible for some of the countries largest concert experiences across the country for a very long time, but none are as exciting and near to our hearts as this! As a Miami native, having the opportunity to collaborate with the legend Ted Lucas to bring this stellar concert line up to Miami Gardens is a dream come true! Amazing things don't just belong on South Beach, and we are honored to bring this dynamic event to the City of Miami Gardens"SuperFest Miami LIVE's Executive Producer and music industry executive legend Ted Lucas has always made giving back to the community the cornerstone of his business legacy and this Superbowl weekend is no different. "The beauty of this partnership is that two Miami natives have united to show the world what it is like to live and play in the beautiful city of Miami Gardens. SuperFest is the ultimate experience surrounding the big game. Keeping the community front and center and infusing Miami culture into every aspect, this event will be history in the making for such a prominent area."Two-day passes starting at $149 and more exciting VIP packages are now available! https://www.superfestmiami.comSuperFest Miami LIVE Partners include: the City of Miami Gardens, The National Football League Alumni (oldest, most well-known and well-respected retired player organization in professional sports), AEG Presents, iHeart Radio, Bullseyes and The Pro Football Legends.SuperFest Miami LIVE sponsors include: the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, Starbucks, 24 Hour Fitness, Keen Water, BurgerFi, Ted Lucas Foundation, Slip n Slide Records, and more.For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.SuperFestMiami.com, to join the conversation the social media handles are @SuperFestMiami and #SuperFestMiamiLive.For media updates and alerts visit the SuperFest Miami LIVE digital press room:https://www.superfestmiami.com/mediaMedia rules and guidelines for applying for SuperFest Miami LIVE credentials can be found at:https://www.superfestmiami.com/media*Photos and video will be available on the official SuperFest Miami LIVE FTP site at the middle and close of each day. Wifi, power sources and broadband connections will be available on-site, but must be requested. Breaking news vehicles must get prior clearance.To Request Interviews, On-Site Coverage and Media Partnership:The Garner Circle PRDr. Nicole Garner ScottE: Pr@TheGarnerCircle.com P: 770-256-1800Viewtopia:Nakia HicksPress@Agencya2.comAbout VEW Live!VEW Live! is an American entertainment company and one of the leading independent providers of live music/entertainment and sporting events in the country. Founded in 2005, VEW Live! is dedicated to all aspects of live entertainment and multimedia production and is one of the largest independent concert promotion, special events, and touring companies in the southeast region. VEW Live! has an international reach with regional and local presence in Florida, New York, Dallas, and Los Angeles. VEW Live! has partnered with and produced major events for some of the music industry's biggest names including Marc Anthony, Pitbull, Mary J. Blige, Lil' Wayne, Nicki Minaj, DJ Khaled, Jason Derulo, R. Kelly, Lecrae, Hillsong United, and Switchfoot to name a few. For additional information, visit https://www.vewlive.comAbout SuperFest Miami LIVESuperFest Miami LIVE, a community, music, sport & entertainment festival during the Big Championship Game taking place in the beautiful city of Miami Gardens, Florida. This highly anticipated weekend is a celebration of Miami's vibrant and eclectic culture. It is designed to showcase a fascinating fusion of music, art, food, fashion, and fun during Miami's Big Championship Game weekend. It's all about MIAMI! https://www.SuperFestMiami.com



