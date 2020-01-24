Miss FD Offers Words Of Inspiration In Her New Song "Keep Going"





Inspired by overcoming adversity and hardship, Miss FD wrote her new song Keep Going as a way to inspire and encourage listeners to stay focused and optimistic in 2020. "I felt I needed to create a song that would empower listeners, a motivational song to start 2020 on the right track", says Miss FD. "I constructed the sonic framework for Keep Going with a minimalistic electronic vibe to maintain focus on the positive message". In conjunction with the song release, Miss FD shares a lyric video for Keep Going.



Keep Going is out now worldwide, available on streaming sites and online retailers including Spotify, iTunes, Apple



Miss FD is a dark electronic music artist, singer, songwriter, producer and performer. The project began in 2009 captivating audiences from the dark music world with a unique combination of haunting yet upbeat music, thoughtful lyrics, and mysterious and sensual vocals.



With a strong fanbase both live and online, Miss FD released her debut album Monsters in the New York, NY (Top40 Charts) January 24th 2020 Miami, FL-Electropop siren Miss FD releases new motivational song Keep Going.Inspired by overcoming adversity and hardship, Miss FD wrote her new song Keep Going as a way to inspire and encourage listeners to stay focused and optimistic in 2020. "I felt I needed to create a song that would empower listeners, a motivational song to start 2020 on the right track", says Miss FD. "I constructed the sonic framework for Keep Going with a minimalistic electronic vibe to maintain focus on the positive message". In conjunction with the song release, Miss FD shares a lyric video for Keep Going.Keep Going is out now worldwide, available on streaming sites and online retailers including Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music and Amazon.Miss FD is a dark electronic music artist, singer, songwriter, producer and performer. The project began in 2009 captivating audiences from the dark music world with a unique combination of haunting yet upbeat music, thoughtful lyrics, and mysterious and sensual vocals.With a strong fanbase both live and online, Miss FD released her debut album Monsters in the Industry in 2010, followed by Love Never Dies in 2011 and Comfort for the Desolate in 2013. Her latest album, Transcendence, was released in March of 2018, followed by two dark EBM collaboration songs released with Vulture Culture, Ashes of Stars in 2018 and Spitfire in 2019.



