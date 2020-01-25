Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Metal / Hard Rock 25/01/2020

Bloodywood "Machi Bhasad (Expect A Riot)" US Radio Debut On SiriusXM Octane Test Drive!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) New Delhi based Indian Metal Band BLOODYWOOD will continue their domination of the international music world with the debut run of "Machi Bhasad (Expect a Riot)" on SiriusXM Octane Test Drive today at 12:00 pm EST.

The quintet will also be making their debut US festival performance at SONIC TEMPLE on Saturday, May 16th in Columbus, OH, with US tour dates to be announced in the future.

Bloodywood is:
Karan Katiyar - Guitars, Production, Programming
Jayant Bhadula - Vocals
Roul Kerr - Rap Vocals






