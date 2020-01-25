Bloodywood "Machi Bhasad (Expect A Riot)" US Radio Debut On SiriusXM Octane Test Drive!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) New Delhi based Indian Metal Band BLOODYWOOD will continue their domination of the international music world with the debut run of "Machi Bhasad (Expect a Riot)" on SiriusXM Octane Test Drive today at 12:00 pm EST.



The quintet will also be making their debut US festival performance at SONIC TEMPLE on Saturday, May 16th in Columbus, OH, with US tour dates to be announced in the future.



Bloodywood is:

Karan Katiyar - Guitars, Production, Programming

Jayant Bhadula - Vocals

Roul Kerr - Rap Vocals



