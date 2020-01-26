Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
The Witcher (Music From The Netflix Original Series) By Composers Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli Available Everywhere Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Milan Records today releases THE WITCHER (MUSIC FROM THE NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES) by composer and award-winning pianist SONYA BELOUSOVA and critically-acclaimed composer GIONA OSTINELLI. Available everywhere now, the album features music written by the duo for Netflix's latest fantasy drama series. Also included on the soundtrack is the now-viral hit "Toss A Coin To Your Witcher," a medieval ballad that has garnered unanimous critical acclaim from NPR, CNN, Vulture, BuzzFeed, Refinery29, Esquire and more, in addition to inspiring countless covers and remixes from fans. Based on the best-selling novel by Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher made its season one debut in December and is available to stream in its entirety on Netflix now.

Of the soundtrack, composers SONYA BELOUSOVA and GIONA OSTINELLI say, "The best part of scoring The Witcher is the constant stream of unlimited creative opportunities this unique and vast universe provides. We wrote and produced songs, folk tunes, dances, and score, collaborated with virtuoso soloists and phenomenal artists, recorded unique historical instruments, many of which were crafted specifically for The Witcher, as well as personally performed and recorded over 60 instruments in order to create over 8 hours of an exciting original soundtrack."
The Witcher tells the story of Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, as he journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.

THE WITCHER (MUSIC FROM THE NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES) TRACKLISTING:
Geralt of Rivia
Toss A Coin To Your Witcher (feat. Joey Batey)*
Happy Childhoods Make For Dull Company (feat. Rodion Belousov)
The Time of Axe And Sword Is Now (feat. Declan de Barra & Lindsay Deutsch)
They're Alive (feat. Lindsay Deutsch & Burak Besir)
Tomorrow I'll Leave Blaviken For Good
Her Sweet Kiss (feat. Joey Batey)***
It's An Ultimatum
Round of Applause (feat. Rodion Belousov)
Marilka That's My Name
I'm Helping The Idiot (feat. Arngeir Hauksson)
The Knight Who Was Taught To Save Dragons (feat. Rodion Belousov)
Ragamuffin
The Last Rose of Cintra (feat. Declan de Barra)**
Late Wee Pups Don't Get To Bark (feat. Lindsay Deutsch)
You Will Rule This Land Someday
The Fishmonger's Daughter (feat. Joey Batey)**
Blaviken Inn (feat. Lindsay Deutsch)
Man In Black
The Great Cleansing (feat. Lindsay Deutsch)
The Law of Surprise
Battle of Marnadal
Pretty Ballads Hide Bastard Truths (feat. Rodion Belousov)
Giltine The Artist
Everytime You Leave
Rewriting History (feat. Rodion Belousov)
The End's Beginning (feat. Declan de Barra)
Gold Dragons Are The Rarest (feat. Rodion Belousov)
Bonfire (feat. Lindsay Deutsch)
Children Are Our Favourite
Do You Actually Have What It Takes
Point Me To Temeria
Djinni Djinn Djinn
Here's Your Destiny
Two Vows Here Tonight
Bread Breasts And Beer (feat. Lindsay Deutsch)
Would You Honor Me With A Dance
Four Marks (feat. Rodion Belousov)
The Pensive Dragon Inn (feat. Lindsay Deutsch)
A Gift For The Princess
You're In Brokilon Forest
Today Isn't Your Day Is It
Lovely Rendez-vous à la Montagne
Blame Destiny
The White Flame Has Brought Us Together
He's One of The Clean Ones (feat. Lindsay Deutsch)
You Lost Your Chance To Be Beautiful
Yennefer of Vengerberg
Shouldn't You Know When Someone Is Pretending (feat. Lindsay Deutsch)
You'll Have To Fight It Until Dawn
I'm The One With The Wishes
Chaos Is All Around Us
The Curse of The Black Sun
Battle of Soden
The Song of The White Wolf (feat. Declan de Barra)**
*Lyrics by Jenny Klein
**Lyrics by Declan de Barra
***Lyrics by Haily Hall






