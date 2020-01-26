The Witcher (Music From The Netflix Original Series) By Composers Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli Available Everywhere Now





Of the soundtrack, composers SONYA BELOUSOVA and GIONA OSTINELLI say, "The best part of scoring The Witcher is the constant stream of unlimited creative opportunities this unique and vast universe provides. We wrote and produced songs, folk tunes, dances, and score, collaborated with virtuoso soloists and phenomenal artists, recorded unique historical instruments, many of which were crafted specifically for The Witcher, as well as personally performed and recorded over 60 instruments in order to create over 8 hours of an exciting original soundtrack."

The Witcher tells the story of Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, as he journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.



THE WITCHER (MUSIC FROM THE NETFLIX ORIGINAL SERIES) TRACKLISTING:

Geralt of Rivia

Toss A Coin To Your Witcher (feat. Joey Batey)*

Happy Childhoods Make For Dull Company (feat. Rodion Belousov)

The Time of Axe And

They're Alive (feat.

Tomorrow I'll Leave Blaviken For Good

Her Sweet Kiss (feat. Joey Batey)***

It's An Ultimatum



Marilka That's My Name

I'm Helping The Idiot (feat. Arngeir Hauksson)

The Knight Who Was Taught To Save Dragons (feat. Rodion Belousov)

Ragamuffin

The Last Rose of Cintra (feat.

Late Wee Pups Don't Get To Bark (feat.

You Will Rule This Land Someday

The Fishmonger's Daughter (feat. Joey Batey)**

Blaviken Inn (feat.

Man In Black

The Great Cleansing (feat.

The Law of Surprise



Pretty Ballads Hide Bastard Truths (feat. Rodion Belousov)

Giltine The Artist

Everytime You Leave

Rewriting History (feat. Rodion Belousov)

The End's Beginning (feat.

Gold Dragons Are The Rarest (feat. Rodion Belousov)



Children Are Our Favourite

Do You Actually Have What It Takes

Point Me To Temeria

Djinni Djinn Djinn

Here's Your Destiny

Two Vows Here Tonight



Would You Honor Me With A Dance

Four Marks (feat. Rodion Belousov)

The

A Gift For The Princess

You're In Brokilon Forest

Today Isn't Your Day Is It

Lovely

Blame Destiny

The White

He's One of The Clean Ones (feat.

You Lost Your Chance To Be Beautiful

Yennefer of Vengerberg

Shouldn't You Know When Someone Is Pretending (feat.

You'll Have To Fight It Until Dawn

I'm The One With The Wishes



The



The Song of The White Wolf (feat.

*Lyrics by Jenny Klein

**Lyrics by

