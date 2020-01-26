Two Feet Announces Debut Album "Pink" To Be Released March 13, 2020





*New Pink Tour Dates Announced New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, platinum-certified genre-bending rising star Two Feet unlocks the pre-order for his anxiously awaited full-length debut album, Pink to be released March 13 via Republic Records/Universal Music. Following a year of intense personal growth, direct social media interaction with fans, sonic experimentation, and artistic evolution, the singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and native New Yorker Bill Dess poured this progression into a dynamic, diverse, and deep vision.About the album's themes, he commented, "For a lot of these lyrics, I'm using real memories and trying to figure out the best way to formulate and pull emotions from listeners. That's how my past experiences affected this record. I wanted something with a more complete meaning. A lot of the songs deal with the passage of time and how you interpret it. Musically, I wanted it to be a full album with bangers, heavy songs, and acoustic tracks."To celebrate the news of Pink's impending arrival, he shared the next single "Grey." Detailing a nascent romance, the track fuses free-flowing fretwork and simmering soul vocals.Two Feet started teasing the music in September with two new tracks " Intro " (HERE) and "Pink" (HERE) followed by the fan praised anthem "You?." Additionally, "Pink" has clocked over 2.7 million Spotify streams and its music video has reached 2.6 million views, while the music video for "You?" has already reached over 3.2 million views. Most recently, he dropped "BBY," generating 2.1 million Spotify streams and 2.7 million views on the music video.Today, Two Feet also announces the Two Feet Pink Tour kicking off April 28th in Los Angeles at The Novo and hitting seventeen cities across the country including three Canadian dates at Commodore Ballroom (Vancouver, BC) on May 3rd, Le National (Montreal, QC) on May 23rd, and Danforth Music Hall (Toronto, ON) on May 24th. For the tour Two Feet has partnered with Plus1.org to donate $1 per ticket purchased to SRNA (Siegel Rare Neuroimmune Association). SRNA is an organization dear to Two Feet as his sister has previously been diagnosed with transverse myelitis and the SRNA helps to advocate and bring awareness to this and other rare neuroimmune diseases. The new dates are in addition to the 2020 run of international tour dates and festivals already on the books. Pre-Sale for the Two Feet Pink Tour begins Wednesday 1/29 at 10am local time. Check out his full itinerary here: www.twofeetpinktour.com.Streamed over 1.5 billion times as of 2020 and triumphant on stage everywhere from Governors Ball to Austin City Limits, Two Feet upholds a powerful connection to the crowd on his full-length debut, Pink [Republic Records/Universal Music Canada]. He initially made his mark and invited an honest connection on the 2016 viral smash "Go Fuck Yourself". It eventually earned a platinum certification from the RIAA as he unveiled a pair of EPs - First Steps and Momentum - and toured frequently. 2018's A 20 Something F*ck EP yielded the gold-selling "I Feel Like I'm Drowning" as he sold out shows worldwide. Now, the album illuminates the full scope of his signature sound and hints at more to come.Two Feet Canadian Tour Dates:May 3 - Vancouver, BC (Commodore Ballroom)*May 23 - Montreal, QC (Le National)*May 24 - Toronto, ON (Danforth Music Hall)**New Pink Tour Dates Announced



