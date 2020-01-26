Homeward Bound Concert Sells Out Inaugural Show For Los Angeles' Homeless Community





This one-night only event featured performances by The Doors' Robby Krieger & John Densmore and special guests, and acoustic sets by Jason Mraz, Ingrid Michaelson, Dave Stewart, Scarypoolparty, Fitz & The Tantrums, and more.



Highlights from SOLD-OUT, 4-hour show include:

Voices of Our City Choir opened with "Homeward Bound" & "

Kaya, Dave, and Sam Stewart performed "





Scarypoolparty showed off both his guitar and piano chops running through "Out Loud," "Millennial Love", and "Cholo Love."

Kaya & Dave Stewart performed "Hello, I Love You" with The Doors



Michael Fitzpatrick of Fitz and The Tantrums played "Riders on The Storm"

Micah









The event may be over but there are still ways to support the homeless community:

SILENT AUCTION: Auction is stocked with exclusive experiences and items including meet and greets with



A GOOD PRINT: Red Light Management partnered with A Good Print for a charity art campaign. The campaign will run for three weeks only and $10 from every print sold will go directly to PATH. After the three-week campaign, the one of a kind art piece will no longer be sold. The campaign will be live at agoodprint.com thru February 5, 2020 at 12:00am ET.

For additional event information visit homewardboundconcert.com and for additional info on PATH visit epath.org.



Website: homewardboundconcert.com

Facebook: @HomewardBoundConcert

Twitter: @HBCONCERT

Instagram: @homewardboundconcert

Hashtag: #HBConcert



The Homeward Bound Concert was created by concert producer & talent manager Jonathan Shank in an attempt to raise awareness & much needed funding for the homeless community. The homeless epidemic has been sweeping across LA and the rest of the country as more people struggle to make ends meet. The Homeward Bound Concert strives to bring the music industry and artist community together to help get families off the street. The concert aims to be the first large scale annual fundraiser for the homeless community. All proceeds will go to PATH. Performances include: The Door's Robby Krieger and John Densmore, Ingrid Michaelson, Dave Stewart, Kaya Stewart, Jason Mraz, Fitz And The Tantrums, Phillip Phillips, Maddie Poppe, Scarypoolparty, Voices of Our City Choir and more. For more info visit, homewardboundconcert.com.



Website: epath.org

Facebook: @path.LA

Twitter: @pathpartners

Instagram: @pathpartners LOS ANGELES (Top40 Charts) On January 23, Red Light Management and Live Nation hosted the first-ever Homeward Bound at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. All proceeds from this sold-out event benefited People Assisting the Homeless (PATH) - a non-profit that builds affordable housing and provides supportive services across California.This one-night only event featured performances by The Doors' Robby Krieger & John Densmore and special guests, and acoustic sets by Jason Mraz, Ingrid Michaelson, Dave Stewart, Scarypoolparty, Fitz & The Tantrums, and more.Highlights from SOLD-OUT, 4-hour show include:Voices of Our City Choir opened with "Homeward Bound" & " Love Train Kaya, Dave, and Sam Stewart performed " Fast Car " and " Sweet Dreams Fitz & The Tantrums led the audience through their hits "The Walker," "Clap Your Hands," and "Out of My League" Ingrid Michaelson & Maddie Poppe delivered a beautiful rendition of " Somewhere Over The Rainbow Scarypoolparty showed off both his guitar and piano chops running through "Out Loud," "Millennial Love", and "Cholo Love."Kaya & Dave Stewart performed "Hello, I Love You" with The Doors Haley Reinhart performed "Crystal Ship" and "People Are Strange" with The DoorsMichael Fitzpatrick of Fitz and The Tantrums played "Riders on The Storm"Micah Nelson anchored "Roadhouse Blues" to close The Doors set Jason Mraz introduced materials from his forthcoming reggae record and joined Robby Krieger and ensemble for an encore of the classic, "Homeward Bound."The event may be over but there are still ways to support the homeless community:SILENT AUCTION: Auction is stocked with exclusive experiences and items including meet and greets with Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, Sheppard Fairy and Henry Diltz artist prints, tickets to Maroon 5, signed instruments from Robby Krieger and more, and tickets to the 2020 American idol finale. Auction closes on January 30th.A GOOD PRINT: Red Light Management partnered with A Good Print for a charity art campaign. The campaign will run for three weeks only and $10 from every print sold will go directly to PATH. After the three-week campaign, the one of a kind art piece will no longer be sold. The campaign will be live at agoodprint.com thru February 5, 2020 at 12:00am ET.For additional event information visit homewardboundconcert.com and for additional info on PATH visit epath.org.Website: homewardboundconcert.comFacebook: @HomewardBoundConcertTwitter: @HBCONCERTInstagram: @homewardboundconcertHashtag: #HBConcertThe Homeward Bound Concert was created by concert producer & talent manager Jonathan Shank in an attempt to raise awareness & much needed funding for the homeless community. The homeless epidemic has been sweeping across LA and the rest of the country as more people struggle to make ends meet. The Homeward Bound Concert strives to bring the music industry and artist community together to help get families off the street. The concert aims to be the first large scale annual fundraiser for the homeless community. All proceeds will go to PATH. Performances include: The Door's Robby Krieger and John Densmore, Ingrid Michaelson, Dave Stewart, Kaya Stewart, Jason Mraz, Fitz And The Tantrums, Phillip Phillips, Maddie Poppe, Scarypoolparty, Voices of Our City Choir and more. For more info visit, homewardboundconcert.com.Website: epath.orgFacebook: @path.LATwitter: @pathpartnersInstagram: @pathpartners



