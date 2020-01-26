Barry Manilow To Release "Night Songs II" On February 14, 2020





13. BONUS - Like Someone In Love. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Barry Manilow has announced his new album Night Songs II will be available on Valentine's Day. The album is a follow up to his previous Night Songs album and features 13 new tracks. Fans and listeners can pre-order the CD via his official website.In a statement to PEOPLE, Manilow said, "Like Night Songs, this album is filled with great, great songwriting by some of the most talented songwriters ever to put pen to paper. As the art of writing melodies and emotional lyrics begins to disappear, songs like these mean more to me than they ever have. Once again, the album is very intimate. Just me singing and playing piano as if I was in your living room."Night Songs II Tracklist:1. Everything Happens to Me2. I'm Old Fashioned3. My Funny Valentine4. I Had The Craziest Dream5. She Was Too Good to Me6. Meditation7. Lush Life8. Isn't It A Party9. Moonlight Becomes You10. Little Girl Blue11. Polka Dots and Moonbeams12. We'll Be Together Again13. BONUS - Like Someone In Love.



