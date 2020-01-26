Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 26/01/2020

Big Night Announces Epic Artist Residency For 2020

Big Night Announces Epic Artist Residency For 2020

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) New England's premier hospitality and entertainment company Big Night Entertainment Group has unveiled its massive 2020 artist residency line-up that is set to hit Big Night venues including The Grand, Shrine, Mémoire and Big Night Live. The four esteemed nightclub and music destinations will see headlining performances from world-renowned artists like Dillon Francis, Diesel AKA Shaq, Gryffin, Snoopadelic, Steve Aoki, 50 Cent, Don Diablo and more.

Returning to his residency at Big Night is Dillon Francis who will bring his groundbreaking remixes and in-demand production mastery to Big Night Live on January 30th. Don Diablo will play his future house hits at The Grand on March 2nd and Shrine on March 3rd. Loud Luxury will bring their energetic deep house sound to Mémoire on January 26th and Shrine on January 28th. Among others joining the Big Night Nightlife residency are Cash Cash who guests can catch at The Grand on February 14th. Cheat Codes will perform at Big Night Live on February 13th and Shrine on February 18th. With more dates to be revealed over the next few weeks, Big Night continues to raise the bar to the next level within New England's nightlife and entertainment industry.

Founded in 2006 by veteran nightclub owners Ed Kane, Joe Kane and Randy Greenstein, Big Night has exceeded expectations in the hospitality and nightlife industry. With respected establishments including Big Night Live, Mémoire, Mystique, The Grand, Explorateur, Empire, Guy's Tequila Cocina, Red Lantern, Versus, and Scorpion Bar in Boston; CBS Sporting Club and Scorpion Bar at Patriot Place in Foxboro; and Guy's Foxwoods Kitchen + Bar, High Rollers Luxury Lanes & Sports Lounge, Red Lantern, Scorpion Bar and Shrine at Foxwoods Resort Casino. Big Night Entertainment continues to surpass the status quo and create unforgettable experiences.






