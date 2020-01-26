Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Yachty, And Sueco The Child Join Forces For 'Speed Me Up'





"Speed Me Up" was overseen by New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Prior to the February 14th release of Paramount Pictures' upcoming major motion picture, Sonic The Hedgehog, hip-hop superstars Wiz Khalifa, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Yachty and Sueco the Child have teamed up for a new single titled, "Speed Me Up."The theme song produced by superstar producer duo Take A Daytrip (Lil Nas X, Big Sean, YBN Cordae) arrives alongside an exciting companion visual, which sees all four artists transformed into 16-bit Sonic characters. Together, the group mixes rapid fire lyrics over hip-hop infused 80s nostalgia production for a collaboration of blockbuster proportions.The new music video will make its broadcast premiere on MTV's GRAMMY® special airing January 24th. The song will also appear throughout the film's marketing campaign leading up its release on February 14th."Speed Me Up" was overseen by Kevin Weaver, President, Atlantic Records West Coast (Soundtrack Album Producer of Birds of Prey, The Greatest Showman, Suicide Squad, Furious 7, The Fault in Our Stars, The Fate of the Furious). Named by Rolling Stone as a "soundtrack guru," Weaver is a GRAMMY Award winner and five-time nominee, who has produced numerous multi-platinum soundtrack projects that have amassed tens of millions of albums sold worldwide.



