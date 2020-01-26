Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Music Industry 26/01/2020

The Estate Of Michael Jackson And BMI Extend Long Term

The Estate Of Michael Jackson And BMI Extend Long Term

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BMI (Broadcast Music Inc.) and The Estate of Michael Jackson announced that they have inked a renewal agreement for BMI to continue to represent the performing rights in Michael Jackson's songwriting catalog. This new deal continues an uninterrupted 41-year long relationship between the King of Pop and the performance rights organization which began in 1979 when Michael Jackson first signed with BMI. The Estate and BMI last renewed the deal in 2014.

"Michael first signed with BMI in the nascent stage of his solo career and BMI has never wavered in its commitment to his extraordinary talent. This is a significant agreement, commensurate with the robust growth of interest in his music and his enduring contribution to the culture," said John Branca and John McClain, co-executors of the Estate of Michael Jackson.

"The influence of Michael Jackson's revolutionary music is undeniable," said Mike O'Neill, President & CEO, BMI. "We are extremely pleased that his estate continues to entrust BMI to represent his extraordinary catalog."

Michael Jackson's remarkable career scaled unparalleled musical, commercial and critical heights. As a songwriter, he penned more than 150 songs, with more than 20 reaching multi-million performance status. Michael's compositions include some of the most iconic songs of all time: We Are the World; Billie Jean; Smooth Criminal; Wanna Be Startin' Somethin; They Don't Care About Us; Earth Song; Black or White; Bad; Love Never Felt So Good; Can You Feel It; Heal the World and more.

To illustrate the strength of Jackson's vast repertoire, 17 of his songs have exceeded over one million plays on radio, with some exceeding five million spins. In total, these 17 songs alone have surpassed 30 million radio plays, an outstanding feat by any measure.

Michael's music continues to thrill fans and inspire artists all over the world. At the end of last year, Michael's albums held spots on ten of Billboard's year end charts and on-demand streams of his music increased by 23%, outpacing the industry at large. With over 6.5 billion streams, he remains one of the most popular artists of all time.






Most read news of the week
New Mexico's Julia Cozby Teams With Noted Producer Richard Cagle Of Montrose Records
Nominees And Presenters Brandi Carlile & Tanya Tucker To Perform Together At The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
ABBA To Re-release Landmark Concert As 3LP Set Half-speed Mastered By Miles Showell At Abbey Road Studios
The Witcher (Music From The Netflix Original Series) By Composers Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli Available Everywhere Now
Viewtopia Music Festival Has Partnered With Superfest Miami Live & The City Of Miami Gardens
Kasim Sulton's Utopia Announces Winter Tour Dates
Billie Eilish Directs Official Music Video For "Everything I Wanted"
Ozuna Announces US Dates Of Nibiru World Tour 2020
The Jacks 'Remember You'; Los Angeles Rock 'N' Roll Band Readies For 2020 With Follow-Up EP Due March 6
Final Round Of Performers Added To 62nd Annual Grammy Awards Lineup
Musical Life In Germany
Pearl Jam Releases First Single From Upcoming Album "Dance Of The Clairvoyants"
Legendary Singer/Songwriter James Taylor To Release New Album American Standard On February 28, 2020
Stayhealthy's Snack Town All-stars A Hit On Tidal Music Platform
Goo Goo Dolls Debut New Music Video For "Lost"




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.4117761 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0072951316833496 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how