The Estate Of Michael Jackson And BMI Extend Long Term

Michael's music continues to thrill fans and inspire artists all over the world. At the end of last year, Michael's albums held spots on ten of Billboard's year end charts and on-demand streams of his music increased by 23%, outpacing the industry at large. With over 6.5 billion streams, he remains one of the most popular artists of all time. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) BMI (Broadcast Music Inc.) and The Estate of Michael Jackson announced that they have inked a renewal agreement for BMI to continue to represent the performing rights in Michael Jackson's songwriting catalog. This new deal continues an uninterrupted 41-year long relationship between the King of Pop and the performance rights organization which began in 1979 when Michael Jackson first signed with BMI. The Estate and BMI last renewed the deal in 2014."Michael first signed with BMI in the nascent stage of his solo career and BMI has never wavered in its commitment to his extraordinary talent. This is a significant agreement, commensurate with the robust growth of interest in his music and his enduring contribution to the culture," said John Branca and John McClain, co-executors of the Estate of Michael Jackson."The influence of Michael Jackson's revolutionary music is undeniable," said Mike O'Neill, President & CEO, BMI. "We are extremely pleased that his estate continues to entrust BMI to represent his extraordinary catalog."Michael Jackson's remarkable career scaled unparalleled musical, commercial and critical heights. As a songwriter, he penned more than 150 songs, with more than 20 reaching multi-million performance status. Michael's compositions include some of the most iconic songs of all time: We Are the World; Billie Jean; Smooth Criminal; Wanna Be Startin' Somethin; They Don't Care About Us; Earth Song; Black or White; Bad; Love Never Felt So Good; Can You Feel It; Heal the World and more.To illustrate the strength of Jackson's vast repertoire, 17 of his songs have exceeded over one million plays on radio, with some exceeding five million spins. In total, these 17 songs alone have surpassed 30 million radio plays, an outstanding feat by any measure.Michael's music continues to thrill fans and inspire artists all over the world. At the end of last year, Michael's albums held spots on ten of Billboard's year end charts and on-demand streams of his music increased by 23%, outpacing the industry at large. With over 6.5 billion streams, he remains one of the most popular artists of all time.



