News
Soundtracks 26/01/2020

Atlantic Screen Scores Releases 'The Last Full Measure' Original Motion Picture Score

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Atlantic Screen Scores announces the upcoming digital release of the Original Motion Picture Score to the Roadside Attractions / Foresight Unlimited film The Last Full Measure, written and directed by Todd Robinson. The film's original orchestral score was written by Philip Klein, who makes his major motion picture debut as a composer. The score will be distributed by BFD via The Orchard and will be digitally released on January 24th, the same day the film hits theaters.

Todd Robinson on working with up-and-coming composer Philip Klein: "When I met him and listened to his ideas, I immediately felt at ease with him. I have a musical background myself, so I have a dangerous vernacular, meaning that I'm not afraid to describe what I'm looking for — even though describing something that hasn't been created is always a tricky thing. But the themes he came up with, and the instrumentation — the oboes, the cellos, the brass — and how they inform the performances and the emotion of the scenes was magical. And then he went to Prague and recorded the score with the Czech Symphony Orchestra. Philip is just a huge talent. I think we will all be hearing a lot from him going forward."

Philip Klein on scoring his first major motion picture: "From the moment Todd [Robinson] and I began shaping the score of The Last Full Measure, we both agreed that the story deserved an orchestral score that was boldly thematic and memorable. Once we found our theme, I began weaving in strains of solo instruments, soft children's choir and processed sounds to fill out this world we enter and hint at the deeply complex psychology of war. Todd's directive to me was always clear: write with integrity and sincerity. I don't believe there was a soul who worked on this film that wasn't moved to reach a little deeper and craft their work as a love letter to all who have served and continue to do so."

Streaming/Purchase: https://orcd.co/TheLastFullMeasureOST
Album Art: https://www.dropbox.com/s/zwh4kfv23ye8fzy/TLFM-cover_3000.jpg?dl=0
More About The Film: https://www.thelastfullmeasurefilm.com/

ABOUT PHILIP KLEIN
Philip Klein is a compelling young voice in the film music world. His music has been heard in film and television projects for Sony, Disney, Pixar, Lionsgate, ABC and CBS, including the forthcoming animated feature Wish Dragon. Klein also penned 18 new orchestral arrangements for Aerosmith's Las Vegas residency, "Deuces Are Wild."

As a writer Klein has collaborated with some of the finest composers working in film and TV, including Harry Gregson-Williams, Carter Burwell, Alex Heffes and Fil Eisler. He's had the honor of orchestrating for James Newton Howard, Alexandre Desplat and Stewart Copeland, among many other amazing artists. He conducted orchestras in Hollywood, Nashville, New Zealand, Prague and Bulgaria.

Selected as one of six fellows for the 2011 Sundance Institute's Film Composers Lab in Utah, Klein has always had a deep love for the interaction of music and film. He owes much of his success to his mentors in Hollywood: Gregson-Williams, Alan Silvestri, Penka Kouneva and Peter Golub.

ABOUT THE LAST FULL MEASURE
The film tells the true story of Vietnam War hero William H. Pitsenbarger (Jeremy Irvine), a U.S. Air Force Pararescuemen (also known as a PJ) medic who personally saved over sixty men. During a rescue mission on April 11, 1966, he was offered the chance to escape on the last helicopter out of a combat zone heavily under fire, but he stayed behind to save and defend the lives of his fellow soldiers of the U.S. Army's 1st Infantry Division, before making the ultimate sacrifice in one of the bloodiest battles of the war. Thirty-two years later, respected Pentagon staffer Scott Huffman (Sebastien Stan) on a career fast-track is tasked with investigating a Congressional Medal of Honor request for Pitsenbarger made by his best friend and PJ partner on the mission (William Hurt) and his parents (Christopher Plummer & Diane Ladd). Huffman seeks out the testimony of Army veterans who witnessed Pitsenbarger's extraordinary valor, including Takoda (Samuel L. Jackson), Burr (Peter Fonda) and Mott (Ed Harris). But as Huffman learns more about Pitsenbarger's courageous acts, he uncovers a high-level conspiracy behind the decades-long denial of the medal, prompting him to put his own career on the line to seek justice for the fallen airman.

TRACK LISTING
1. A1C PJ Pitsenbarger (Main Theme)
2. April 11th, 1966
3. Huffman
4. Refugee
5. I Knew What He Was Thinking
6. Takoda's Recurring Dream
7. He Never Says Anything
8. Thanksgiving
9. I Killed My Own Men
10. To Vietnam
11. Pits Waves Them Off
12. Avalon
13. He Was There To Save Lives
14. Jenny's Letter
15. Tully At The Wall
16. You're Supposed To Be Afraid
17. The Last Full Measure
18. These Things We Do, That Others May Live (End Credits)






