News
Pop / Rock 26/01/2020

Angie McMahon Releases Amazon Original Cover Of "Total Eclipse Of The Heart"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising Australian singer/songwriter Angie McMahon released today an Amazon Original cover of Bonnie Tylor's "Total Eclipse of the Heart." The track is only available to stream and purchase on Amazon Music.
"In Australia, now, there is so much. There is burning and sadness and loss, there is compassion and community, there are so many heroes, and there's so much that needs to be done," stated Angie. "Among all the sadness, I have a cover to share. 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' is a favorite song of mine, done as an Amazon Music Original, and the proceeds will go to the Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities. This cover is available only on Amazon Music. Every time it is played, our team will be sending the money to the traditional owners of our land, the people who know how to care for the land, the people we should always be listening to."

2019 marked a breakthrough year for McMahon as she released her critically acclaimed debut album Salt via Dualtone/AWAL. It was praised by The Fader, Consequence of Sound, Paste, The Guardian, Interview Magazine, and NPR Music who raved "at times, she sounds like a one-woman reincarnation of Fleetwood Mac." She performed standout sets at Newport Folk Festival and SXSW, where she won the prestigious Grulke Prize for Best Developing International Act, as well as joined Hozier on his US tour this past fall. In her home country, Salt debuted in the Top 5 best-selling albums chart, was the #1 vinyl release, and received nominations for ARIA Music Awards' "Best Independent Release" and Music Victoria Awards' "Best Album."

Amazon Music listeners can find McMahon's rendition of "Total Eclipse of the Heart" on the Introducing: Indie playlist. Customers can also simply ask, "Alexa play the Amazon Original by Angie McMahon" in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices. In addition to the new track, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.






