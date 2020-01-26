Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Alternative 26/01/2020

Listen First: Calloway Circus Releases New Single "Gray"!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Driven by tireless creativity and endless fan support, Calloway Circus have been able to push through the St. Louis music scene and rise with the best of them.

Calloway Circus has seen fast growth within their hometown, going from their first show in 2015 to headlining sold-out shows a year later. In 2018, they took to the road and played coast to coast U.S. shows.
"The album 'Entropy' is about personal chaos and how to get through it," vocalist Ben McGuiness explains. "I made this for myself, but I hope it helps others get through what they might be dealing with. I want everyone to hear it and feel something. I think our goal is to try and make that possible with all opportunities in the coming year."

Calloway Circus is Ben McGuiness (vocals, guitar, bass, keys) and Tyler Andrew (drums).

With a new record titled 'Entropy' set to release in February 2020, a summer tour on the horizon, and writing sessions in the works for their next endeavor, there's no slowing down for Calloway Circus come 2020.

FB: https://www.facebook.com/callowaycircus
IG: https://www.instagram.com/callowaycircus






