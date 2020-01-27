Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 27/01/2020

2020 Grammy Awards: The Full List Of Winners

2020 Grammy Awards: The Full List Of Winners

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Lizzo opened the 62nd annual Grammy Awards with a performance in honor of Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash earlier in the day.
Lizzo won for best pop solo performance for "Truth Hurts." Earlier before the broadcast, she won best traditional rhythm and blues performance for "Jerome" and best urban contemporary album for "Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)."
"This whole week, I've been lost in my problems, stressed out," Lizzo said. "Then in an instant, all of that can go away."

Billie Eilish dominated the night, winning the big four categories: Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

Live from STAPLES Center, and hosted by Alicia Keys, the 62nd Annual GRAMMY AWARDS were broadcast live on the CBS Television Network, Sunday, January 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

See the full list of the 62nd Annual GRAMMY AWARDS winners below!
Record of the Year: Billie Eilish - "bad guy"
Album of the Year: Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Best New Artist: Billie Eilish
Best Rap/Sung Performance: DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hussle, John Legend - "Higher"
Song of the Year: Billie Eilish - "bad guy"
Best Rap Album: Tyler, the Creator - IGOR
Best Comedy Album: Dave Chappelle - Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Dan + Shay - "Speechless"
Best Pop Solo Performance: Lizzo - "Truth Hurts"
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: FINNEAS
Best Pop Vocal Album: Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Elvis Costello & The Imposters - Look Now
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Lil Nas X - "Old Town Road [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]"
Best Americana Album: Keb' Mo' - Oklahoma
Best American Roots Song: I'm With Her - "Call My Name"
Best American Roots Performance: Sara Bareilles - Saint Honesty
Best World Music Album: Angelique Kidjo - Celia
Best R&B Album: Anderson .Paak - Ventura
Best Urban Contemporary Album: Lizzo - Cuz I Love You
Best R&B Song: PJ Morton - "Say So [ft. JoJo]"
Best Traditional R&B Performance: Lizzo - "Jerome"
Best R&B Performance: Anderson .Paak - "Come Home [ft. Andre 3000]"
Best Alternative Music Album: Vampire Weekend - Father of the Bride
Best Rock Album: Cage the Elephant - Social Cues
Best Rock Song: Gary Clark Jr. - "This Land"
Best Metal Performance: Tool - "7empest"
Best Rock Performance: Gary Clark Jr. - This Land
Best Musical Theater Album: Hadestown
Best Contemporary Classical Composition: Jennifer Higdon, composer - Higdon: Harp Concerto
Best Classical Compendium: Nadia Shpachenko - The Poetry of Places
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Joyce Didonato - Songplay
Best Classical Instrumental Solo: Nicola Benedetti - Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Attacca Quartet - Shaw: Orange
Best Choral Performance: Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir - Duruflé: Complete Choral Works
Best Opera Recording: Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children's Chorus - Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox
Best Orchestral Performance: Los Angeles Philharmonic - Norman: Sustain
Producer of the Year, Classical: Blanton Alspaugh
Best Engineered Album, Classical: Kronos Quartet - Riley: Sun Rings
Best Rap Song: 21 Savage - "A Lot [ft. J. Cole]"
Best Rap Performance: Nipsey Hussle - "Racks in the Middle [ft. Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy]"
Best Tropical Latin Album (Tie): Marc Anthony - Opus Aymée Nuviola - A Journey Through Cuban Music
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano): Mariachi Los Camperos - De Ayer Para Siempre
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album: Rosalía - El Mal Querer
Best Latin Pop Album: Alejandro Sanz - #ELDISCO
Best Roots Gospel Album: Gloria Gaynor - Testimony
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: for KING & COUNTRY - Burn the Ships
Best Gospel Album: Kirk Franklin - Long Live Love
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: for KING & COUNTRY and Dolly Parton - "God Only Knows"
Best Gospel Performance/Song: Kirk Franklin - "Love Theory"
Best Country Album: Tanya Tucker - While I'm Livin'
Best Country Song: Tanya Tucker - "Bring My Flowers Now"
Best Country Solo Performance: Willie Nelson - "Ride Me Back Home"
Best Latin Jazz Album: Chick Corea & the Spanish Heart Band - Antidote
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Brian Lynch Big Band - The Omni-american Book Club
Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Brad Mehldau - Finding Gabriel
Best Jazz Vocal Album: Esperanza Spalding - 12 Little Spells
Best Improvised Jazz Solo: Randy Brecker - "Sozinho"
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest - "All Night Long"
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: Jacob Collier - "Moon River"
Best Instrumental Composition: John Williams - "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Symphonic Suite"
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Rodrigo y Gabriela - Mettavolution
Best Dance/Electronic Album: The Chemical Brothers - No Geography
Best Dance Recording: The Chemical Brothers - "Got to Keep On"
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling): Michelle Obama - Becoming
Best Children's Music Album: Jon Samson - Ageless Songs For the Child Archetype
Best Reggae Album: Koffee - Rapture
Best Regional Roots Music Album: Ranky Tanky - Good Time
Best Folk Album: Patty Griffin - Patty Griffin
Best Contemporary Blues Album: Gary Clark Jr. - This Land
Best Traditional Blues Album: Delbert McClinton & Self-made Men - Tall, Dark & Handsome
Best Bluegrass Album: Michael Cleveland - Tall Fiddler
Best New Age Album: Peter Kater - Wings
Best Music Film: Beyoncé - Homecoming
Best Music Video: Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus - "Old Town Road (Official Movie)"
Best Immersive Audio Album: Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor - Lux
Best Remixed Recording: Madonna - "I Rise (Tracy Young's Pride Intro Radio Remix)"
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Best Historical Album: Pete Seeger - Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection
Best Album Notes: Steve Greenberg - Stax '68: A Memphis Story
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: Various Artists - Woodstock: Back to the Garden - The Definitive 50th Anniversary
Best Recording Package: Chris Cornell - Chris Cornell
Best Song Written for Visual Media: Lady Gaga - "I'll Never Love Again (Film Version)"
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Hildur Guðnadóttir - Chernobyl
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born






Most read news of the week
New Mexico's Julia Cozby Teams With Noted Producer Richard Cagle Of Montrose Records
Nominees And Presenters Brandi Carlile & Tanya Tucker To Perform Together At The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards
Kasim Sulton's Utopia Announces Winter Tour Dates
ABBA To Re-release Landmark Concert As 3LP Set Half-speed Mastered By Miles Showell At Abbey Road Studios
Billie Eilish Directs Official Music Video For "Everything I Wanted"
Ozuna Announces US Dates Of Nibiru World Tour 2020
Pearl Jam Releases First Single From Upcoming Album "Dance Of The Clairvoyants"
Goo Goo Dolls Debut New Music Video For "Lost"
Musical Life In Germany
Netflix Releases Trailer For Taylor Swift's New Documentary "Miss Americana"
Legendary Singer/Songwriter James Taylor To Release New Album American Standard On February 28, 2020
Viewtopia Music Festival Has Partnered With Superfest Miami Live & The City Of Miami Gardens
Hayley Williams Unveils Debut Solo Single & Video For "Simmer"
Dave Matthews Band Announces 2020 North American Summer Tour!
Keith Urban Live - Las Vegas Adds Four New Dates At The Colosseum At Caesars Palace




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.4451571 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0077428817749023 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how