2020 Grammy Awards: The Full List Of Winners

Lizzo opened the 62nd annual Grammy Awards with a performance in honor of Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash earlier in the day.
Lizzo won for best pop solo performance for "Truth Hurts." Earlier before the broadcast, she won best traditional rhythm and blues performance for "Jerome" and best urban contemporary album for "Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)."
"This whole week, I've been lost in my problems, stressed out," Lizzo
said. "Then in an instant, all of that can go away."
Billie Eilish
dominated the night, winning the big four categories: Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year.
Live from STAPLES Center, and hosted by Alicia Keys, the 62nd Annual GRAMMY AWARDS were broadcast live on the CBS Television Network, Sunday, January 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.
See the full list of the 62nd Annual GRAMMY AWARDS winners below
!
Record of the Year: Billie Eilish
- "bad guy"
Album of the Year: Billie Eilish
- When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Best New Artist:
Billie Eilish
Best Rap/Sung Performance:
DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hussle, John Legend
- "Higher
"
Song of the Year: Billie Eilish
- "bad guy"
Best Rap Album:
Tyler, the Creator - IGOR
Best Comedy Album:
Dave Chappelle - Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Dan + Shay
- "Speechless
"
Best Pop Solo Performance: Lizzo
- "Truth Hurts
"
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical:
FINNEAS
Best Pop Vocal Album: Billie Eilish
- When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Elvis Costello
& The Imposters - Look Now
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Lil Nas X
- "Old Town Road [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]"
Best Americana Album:
Keb' Mo' - Oklahoma
Best American Roots Song:
I'm With Her - "Call My Name
"
Best American Roots Performance: Sara Bareilles
- Saint Honesty
Best World Music Album:
Angelique Kidjo - Celia
Best R&B Album:
Anderson .Paak - Ventura
Best Urban Contemporary Album: Lizzo
- Cuz I Love You
Best R&B Song:
PJ Morton
- "Say So [ft. JoJo]"
Best Traditional R&B Performance: Lizzo
- "Jerome"
Best R&B Performance:
Anderson .Paak - "Come Home [ft. Andre 3000]"
Best Alternative Music Album: Vampire Weekend
- Father of the Bride
Best Rock Album:
Cage the Elephant - Social Cues
Best Rock Song: Gary Clark Jr.
- "This Land
"
Best Metal Performance:
Tool - "7empest"
Best Rock Performance: Gary Clark Jr.
- This Land
Best Musical Theater Album:
Hadestown
Best Contemporary Classical Composition:
Jennifer Higdon, composer - Higdon: Harp Concerto
Best Classical Compendium:
Nadia Shpachenko - The Poetry of Places
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album:
Joyce Didonato - Songplay
Best Classical Instrumental Solo:
Nicola Benedetti - Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance:
Attacca Quartet - Shaw: Orange
Best Choral Performance:
Ken Cowan; Houston
Chamber Choir - Duruflé: Complete Choral Works
Best Opera Recording: Boston Modern
Orchestra Project; Boston
Children's Chorus - Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox
Best Orchestral Performance:
Los Angeles Philharmonic - Norman: Sustain
Producer of the Year, Classical:
Blanton Alspaugh
Best Engineered Album, Classical:
Kronos Quartet - Riley: Sun Rings
Best Rap Song: 21 Savage
- "A Lot [ft. J. Cole]"
Best Rap Performance: Nipsey Hussle
- "Racks in the Middle [ft. Roddy Ricch
and Hit-Boy]"
Best Tropical Latin Album (Tie): Marc Anthony
- Opus Aymée Nuviola - A Journey
Through Cuban Music
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano):
Mariachi Los Camperos - De Ayer Para Siempre
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album:
Rosalía - El Mal Querer
Best Latin Pop Album: Alejandro Sanz
- #ELDISCO
Best Roots Gospel Album: Gloria
Gaynor - Testimony
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album:
for KING & COUNTRY - Burn the Ships
Best Gospel Album:
Kirk Franklin
- Long Live Love
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song:
for KING & COUNTRY and Dolly Parton
- "God Only Knows
"
Best Gospel Performance/Song:
Kirk Franklin
- "Love Theory
"
Best Country Album: Tanya
Tucker - While I'm Livin'
Best Country Song: Tanya
Tucker - "Bring My Flowers Now"
Best Country Solo Performance:
Willie Nelson
- "Ride Me Back Home
"
Best Latin Jazz Album:
Chick Corea & the Spanish Heart
Band - Antidote
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album:
Brian Lynch Big Band - The Omni-american Book Club
Best Jazz Instrumental Album:
Brad Mehldau - Finding Gabriel
Best Jazz Vocal Album: Esperanza Spalding
- 12 Little
Spells
Best Improvised Jazz Solo:
Randy Brecker - "Sozinho"
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals:
Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest - "All Night Long
"
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella:
Jacob Collier - "Moon River
"
Best Instrumental Composition: John Williams
- "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Symphonic
Suite"
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album:
Rodrigo y Gabriela - Mettavolution
Best Dance/Electronic Album:
The Chemical Brothers
- No Geography
Best Dance Recording:
The Chemical Brothers
- "Got to Keep On"
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):
Michelle Obama - Becoming
Best Children's Music Album:
Jon Samson - Ageless Songs For the Child Archetype
Best Reggae Album:
Koffee - Rapture
Best Regional Roots Music Album:
Ranky Tanky - Good Time
Best Folk Album:
Patty Griffin - Patty Griffin
Best Contemporary Blues Album: Gary Clark Jr.
- This Land
Best Traditional Blues Album:
Delbert McClinton & Self-made Men - Tall, Dark & Handsome
Best Bluegrass Album:
Michael Cleveland - Tall Fiddler
Best New Age Album: Peter
Kater - Wings
Best Music Film:
Beyoncé - Homecoming
Best Music Video: Lil Nas X
and Billy Ray Cyrus
- "Old Town Road (Official Movie)"
Best Immersive Audio Album:
Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor - Lux
Best Remixed Recording: Madonna
- "I Rise (Tracy Young's Pride Intro Radio
Remix)"
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: Billie Eilish
- When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Best Historical Album:
Pete Seeger - Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection
Best Album Notes:
Steve Greenberg - Stax '68: A Memphis
Story
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: Various
Artists - Woodstock: Back to the Garden - The Definitive 50th Anniversary
Best Recording Package: Chris Cornell
- Chris Cornell
Best Song Written for Visual Media: Lady Gaga
- "I'll Never Love Again (Film Version)"
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media:
Hildur Guðnadóttir - Chernobyl
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Lady Gaga
and Bradley Cooper
- A Star Is Born