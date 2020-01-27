Elvis Costello & The Imposters Win Grammy For Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album 'Look Now'





Costello is among the first class of contemporary musicians to be eligible for "Best Traditional Pop Vocal" because of an under-the-radar rule change that has opened up the category to music "performed in traditional pop style ... without regard to the age of the material." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Elvis Costello & The Imposters have won the GRAMMY for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for 'Look Now,' (Concord Records) his latest album with long-time band The Imposters and co-producer Sebastian Krys, and his thirtieth studio album overall. 'Look Now's' nomination was Costello's fifteenth to date, and earns him his second win.Featuring twelve Costello solo compositions, three songs co-written with Burt Bacharach and another composed with Carole King, 'Look Now' has been lauded by Rolling Stone ("The kind of wry, well-observed pop classicism that's been the hallmark of his genius"), Pitchfork ("A triumph for Costello ... a record worth getting lost within"), NPR Music, and more.Costello is among the first class of contemporary musicians to be eligible for "Best Traditional Pop Vocal" because of an under-the-radar rule change that has opened up the category to music "performed in traditional pop style ... without regard to the age of the material."



