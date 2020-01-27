Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 27/01/2020

Elvis Costello & The Imposters Win Grammy For Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album 'Look Now'

Elvis Costello & The Imposters Win Grammy For Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album 'Look Now'

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Elvis Costello & The Imposters have won the GRAMMY for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for 'Look Now,' (Concord Records) his latest album with long-time band The Imposters and co-producer Sebastian Krys, and his thirtieth studio album overall. 'Look Now's' nomination was Costello's fifteenth to date, and earns him his second win.

Featuring twelve Costello solo compositions, three songs co-written with Burt Bacharach and another composed with Carole King, 'Look Now' has been lauded by Rolling Stone ("The kind of wry, well-observed pop classicism that's been the hallmark of his genius"), Pitchfork ("A triumph for Costello ... a record worth getting lost within"), NPR Music, and more.

Costello is among the first class of contemporary musicians to be eligible for "Best Traditional Pop Vocal" because of an under-the-radar rule change that has opened up the category to music "performed in traditional pop style ... without regard to the age of the material."






Most read news of the week
Listen First: Calloway Circus Releases New Single "Gray"!
ABBA To Re-release Landmark Concert As 3LP Set Half-speed Mastered By Miles Showell At Abbey Road Studios
The Witcher (Music From The Netflix Original Series) By Composers Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli Available Everywhere Now
Viewtopia Music Festival Has Partnered With Superfest Miami Live & The City Of Miami Gardens
Hailey Whitters Releases New Single "Janice At The Hotel Bar" From New Album The Dream Out February 28, 2020
Billie Eilish Directs Official Music Video For "Everything I Wanted"
Ozuna Announces US Dates Of Nibiru World Tour 2020
The Jacks 'Remember You'; Los Angeles Rock 'N' Roll Band Readies For 2020 With Follow-Up EP Due March 6
2020 Grammy Awards: The Full List Of Winners
Final Round Of Performers Added To 62nd Annual Grammy Awards Lineup
Musical Life In Germany
Doctor Who Just Made History By Casting Its First Black Doctor
Pearl Jam Releases First Single From Upcoming Album "Dance Of The Clairvoyants"
Legendary Singer/Songwriter James Taylor To Release New Album American Standard On February 28, 2020
Stayhealthy's Snack Town All-stars A Hit On Tidal Music Platform




© 2001-2020
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0336750 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0087878704071045 secs


Support Top40-Charts.com (5$/year) We noticed you are using an Ad blocker! Please consider supporting our site. We provide free content for everyone and would love to only be funded by music lovers -> Find out how